Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA

NBA world showing concern for ex-Thunder, Pistons forward Kyle Singler after cryptic Instagram post

Singler said he fears for his life and has drawn support from many, including the Miami Heat's Kevin Love

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NBA world has shown concern for one of its former players, Kyle Singler, who posted a cryptic Instagram video saying he fears for his life. 

Singler, who starred at Duke before playing six seasons in the NBA, was shirtless in the video he posted while talking slowly. 

"I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example," Singler said. "And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I'm going to be someone that's going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I'm only trying to be helpful.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyle singler high five teammate

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kyle Singler (15) leaves a game during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. (Erik Williams/USA Today Sports)

"I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly."

Several NBA players commented on the video, which was cut off after about 90 seconds. 

2024-25 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: CELTICS, THUNDER FAVORED; CAVS RISING

"I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please," the Miami Heat’s Kevin Love said. 

"You aren’t alone brother! I’m here for you," the Philadelphia 76ers’ Andre Drummond said. 

Isaiah Thomas added, "Here for you bro! Always and forever."

Love also posted to social media, imploring people to help Singler. 

Kyle Singler smiles

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kyle Singler poses for photos during Oklahoma City Thunder media day at Chesapeake Energy Arena. (Mark D. Smith/USA Today Sports)

"To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched – please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves. I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him. To the NBA family, Duke BB family, & South Medford community – let’s show up for one of our own," Love wrote. 

Singler was a second-round pick out of Duke in 2011 by the Detroit Pistons, where he spent his first couple seasons before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2014-15 campaign. 

Singler spent the next three full seasons there and hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2017-18 season. 

Kyle Singler dribbles

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kyle Singler drives in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Mexico City Arena. (José Mendez/EFE via USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played two seasons in Spain for two different clubs in Liga ACB. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.