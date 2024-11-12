NBA world showing concern for ex-Thunder, Pistons forward Kyle Singler after cryptic Instagram post

The NBA world has shown concern for one of its former players, Kyle Singler, who posted a cryptic Instagram video saying he fears for his life.

Singler, who starred at Duke before playing six seasons in the NBA, was shirtless in the video he posted while talking slowly.

"I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example," Singler said. "And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I'm going to be someone that's going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I'm only trying to be helpful.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly."

Several NBA players commented on the video, which was cut off after about 90 seconds.

2024-25 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: CELTICS, THUNDER FAVORED; CAVS RISING

"I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please," the Miami Heat’s Kevin Love said.

"You aren’t alone brother! I’m here for you," the Philadelphia 76ers’ Andre Drummond said.

Isaiah Thomas added, "Here for you bro! Always and forever."

Love also posted to social media, imploring people to help Singler.

"To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched – please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves. I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him. To the NBA family, Duke BB family, & South Medford community – let’s show up for one of our own," Love wrote.

Singler was a second-round pick out of Duke in 2011 by the Detroit Pistons, where he spent his first couple seasons before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2014-15 campaign.

Singler spent the next three full seasons there and hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2017-18 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played two seasons in Spain for two different clubs in Liga ACB.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.