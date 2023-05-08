Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Ex-NBA player expects racial debate after Nuggets' Nikola Jokic isn't suspended: 'You hate to see it'

Jokic tried to rip the ball out of Ishbia's arms and was seen shoving him to the ground

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One former NBA player knows what’s in store after Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic wasn't suspended following his scuffle with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia on Sunday night. 

Jokic created some controversy after Suns guard Josh Okogie flew into the stands while trying to keep the ball inbounds. When he didn’t, Ishbia was holding the ball and Jokic went to take it from him. 

In the process, Jokic shoved Ishbia and he fell to the ground. Jokic was issued a technical foul by referees for the odd exchange, and a suspension for Game 5 of the series – the Suns won Game 4 to tie things at two games apiece – was up for debate. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nikola Jokic tries to get the ball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic gets into an altercation during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal game against the Suns, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

But multiple reports stated that Jokic won't be suspended for Game 5, but rather fined for his actions. 

Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons spoke on FanDuel TV’s "Run It Back" podcast prior to the decision by the NBA, saying he believes there will be a spirited racial debate if Jokic isn’t suspended. 

"Get ready for the race card if he does not get suspended because I don’t think he’s gonna get suspended and there’s gonna be a lot of things (like), ‘If this were Draymond [Green], he would be suspended. If this were Dillon Brooks… Anybody with a worse reputation or past is gonna get suspended.

"You hate to see it."

Chandler Parsons smiles

Chandler Parsons attends Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend on Feb. 10, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

We have seen suspensions thus far in these NBA playoffs, which included Green after he stomped on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis during their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors. 

However, this situation was one that even Ishbia doesn’t believe Jokic should be suspended for. 

"Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story," he tweeted. "Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have a lot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!"

Jokic also commented on the matter after dropping a game-high 53 points with 11 assists and four rebounds in the 129-124 loss. 

Nikola Jokic dribbles

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic picks up the ball against the Phoenix Suns, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The fan put a hand on me first. I thought the league was supposed to protect us.… Maybe I’m wrong," Jokic said post-game. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.