Ex-MLB pitcher Dan Serafini found guilty of murdering father-in-law

Dan Serafini, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played in the big leagues from 1996 to 2007, was found guilty of murdering his father-in-law and attempting to kill his mother-in-law in 2021, California officials announced on Monday.

A Placer County jury also found Serafini, 51, guilty of first-degree burglary in addition to the first-degree murder and attempted murder of Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood, officials said.

The incident occurred on June 5, 2021, as first responders arrived at a home in Tahoe City and found Spohr dead from a single gunshot wound and Wood wounded.

Wood recovered from the injuries but died by suicide a year later.

Video surveillance from the home showed a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, face covering and a backpack approaching the house hours before the murder occurred, according to FOX 2 San Francisco. Another video showed the same man walking up the driveway of the home.

Evidence from the two-year investigation pointed to Serafini and his romantic partner, Samantha Scott.

Prosecutors said they believed the murder occurred over a $1.3 million renovation project, according to Field Level Media. One text message provided as evidence, "I am going to kill them one day."

Serafini is set for sentencing on Aug. 18 in Placer County.

The Minnesota Twins selected Serafini in the first round of the 1992 MLB Draft. He made his debut for them in 1996 and pitched three seasons before joining the Chicago Cubs in 1999.

He also played for the San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.