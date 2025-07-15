Expand / Collapse search
Ex-MLB pitcher Dan Serafini found guilty of murdering father-in-law

Serafini killed his father-in-law and wounded his mother-in-law in 2021

Dan Serafini, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played in the big leagues from 1996 to 2007, was found guilty of murdering his father-in-law and attempting to kill his mother-in-law in 2021, California officials announced on Monday.

A Placer County jury also found Serafini, 51, guilty of first-degree burglary in addition to the first-degree murder and attempted murder of Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood, officials said.

Dan Serafini throws a pitch

Dan Serafini, #50 of the Cincinnati Reds, throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 11, 2003 in Cincinnati. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The incident occurred on June 5, 2021, as first responders arrived at a home in Tahoe City and found Spohr dead from a single gunshot wound and Wood wounded.

Wood recovered from the injuries but died by suicide a year later.

Video surveillance from the home showed a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, face covering and a backpack approaching the house hours before the murder occurred, according to FOX 2 San Francisco. Another video showed the same man walking up the driveway of the home.

Dan Serafi pitches for the Rockies

Dan Serafini, #29 of the Colorado Rockies, delivers the pitch during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on Sept. 5, 2007 in Denver. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Evidence from the two-year investigation pointed to Serafini and his romantic partner, Samantha Scott.

Prosecutors said they believed the murder occurred over a $1.3 million renovation project, according to Field Level Media. One text message provided as evidence, "I am going to kill them one day."

Serafini is set for sentencing on Aug. 18 in Placer County.

The Minnesota Twins selected Serafini in the first round of the 1992 MLB Draft. He made his debut for them in 1996 and pitched three seasons before joining the Chicago Cubs in 1999.

Dan Serafini pitches for Italy

Italy starting pitcher Dan Serafini, #29, delivers a pitch against Canada during first round pool play at the 2009 World Baseball Classic at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on March 9, 2009. (Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

He also played for the San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.

