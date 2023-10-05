Ex-Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker sends lengthy letter to university detailing 'new evidence'

A 106-page letter was sent to Michigan State officials via former coach Mel Tucker's lawyers, according to a report from ESPN.

The letter, which has since been released to the media, states that accuser Brenda Tracy "appears to have made a career out of misleading and manipulating people." Tracy filed a formal complaint against Tucker with Michigan State's office of civil rights in December 2022.

The university made Tucker's firing official on Sept. 27. Tucker's lawyers then sent a note to safeguard documentation "in anticipation of litigation." This week's letter also alleges that Tracy "manipulated a key witness" and "deleted key evidence."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tucker had approximately $80 million remaining on his contract. But the school, which says it fired him for cause, is attempting to avoid paying any of the remaining money.

In a statement, the university said Tucker's contract was terminated due to "his admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university; and constitute a material breach of his agreement, and moral turpitude."

MICHIGAN STATE MAKES MEL TUCKER FIRING OFFICIAL, SAYS HE BROUGHT 'CONTEMPT AND RIDICULE UPON THE UNIVERSITY'

The letter appears be an attempt to show Tracy made conflicting statements. One portion of the letter suggests that ulterior motivates were at play when Tracy filed the complaint – one being her alleged desire for financial gain.

Tracy's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I'm filing a formal complaint with MSU," Tracy wrote to her former assistant, according to partially redacted messages provided by Tucker's attorneys. "... [My lawyer] said after that we can let him know that we want to come to an agreement then it doesn't have to go to a hearing or anything unless he wants it to."

"Money is my only recourse to make him feel like there is a punishment" and "when they do the money I should make him pay me 10k directly."

The letter also claims the MSU investigation failed "to attempt to get fulsome text exchanges" for the Office of Institutional Equity investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tucker has argued the interaction he had with Tracy over the phone was consensual. However, Tracy has previously stated that was not the case.

The letter was released minutes after the sexual misconduct hearing began Thursday morning. Tucker did not attend, and his letter states he would miss the hearing due to a medical condition.