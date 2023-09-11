Mel Tucker calls sexual harassment allegations 'completely false,' says he was in consensual relationship

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker is denying all claims that he sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, a noted sexual assault awareness speaker, in a statement Monday.

Tucker, who was suspended without pay by athletic director Alan Haller after a USA Today story detailed the claims against the football coach, called an upcoming hearing on the matter "a sham."

The statement, which was issued through Tucker’s attorney, Jennifer Belveal, said Tucker was in an "intimate, adult relationship" with Tracy and that her claims are "completely false."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tracy, a sexual assault prevention advocate and rape survivor who runs a nonprofit focused on raising awareness about sexual misconduct, told Michigan State University investigators that Tucker sent her gifts, asked whether she would date him if he weren’t already married, and masturbated without her consent during a phone call, according to USA Today.

Haller noted that the university knew about the claims since last December when Tracy filed the formal complaint to the school’s Office of Civil Rights. Tucker reportedly did the same, providing a conflicting statement that said it was consensual "phone sex."

MICHIGAN STATE SUSPENDS MEL TUCKER WITHOUT PAY AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS

"While I am saddened by Ms. Tracy's disclosure of the sensitive nature of this call, let me be perfectly clear – it was an entirely mutual, private event between two adults living at the opposite ends of the country," Tucker's statement reads, per ESPN. "She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone."

Michigan State had an independent investigator look into the claims, and a report on the matter in late July advised the university to hold a hearing to see if Tucker violated the sexual misconduct policy.

Tucker’s hearing is set for Oct. 5.

Tucker had previously hired Tracy to speak to his football program about sexual assault awareness in August 2021. She was named an honorary captain during a spring game in 2022 as well.

Tracy told USA Today that a professional relationship was built with Tucker and that his "romantic interest in her was entirely one-sided."

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BROADCASTER'S 'FOSTER CARE' REMARK ABOUT KENTUCKY'S RAY DAVIS FALLS FLAT

Tucker believes that the upcoming hearing is designed for students, and it prevents him from presenting evidence or the ability to argue for his innocence. He added that the investigation "has not been fair or unbiased."

"I can only conclude that there is an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract based on some other factor, such as a desire to avoid any Nasser (sic) taint, or my race or gender," Tucker said in the statement.

Tucker has been the head coach of the Spartans since 2020 and signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension in November 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan State secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the interim head coach. Former coach Mark Dantonio is returning as an associate head coach.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.