©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ex-Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to sign with Colts on 1-year deal: reports

Jones served as the backup in Minnesota after being released in November

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Daniel Jones is on the move again. 

The former New York Giants quarterback, who finished last season as a backup in Minnesota after being released mid-season, has agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL Network first reported Tuesday. 

Daniel Jones looks on

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones, #13, against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

According to reports, the one-year deal is worth $14 million plus incentives, and includes $13.15 million fully guaranteed. 

Jones, 27, had an opportunity to remain in Minnesota, especially after free agent Sam Darnold agreed to a lucrative three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. Instead, he will compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting role in 2025. 

Richardson was selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. His rookie season was derailed after he sustained a shoulder injury that sidelined him in Week 5. 

He returned last season and missed more time because of injuries but was also benched two games due to his performance on the field.  

Richardson was expected to be Indy’s long-term starter, but the addition of Jones could challenge that. 

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said last month at the league's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis that the team would be adding another quarterback to the mix – one who would fiercely compete for the starting role. 

"It's got to be the right guy to create real competition," he said. "I think it's good for the team, I think it's good for Anthony. Look, we drafted Anthony high, knowing it was going to take some time and we knew there was going to be some hiccups along the way."

Jones moves on to Indy after his tumultuous six-year tenure with the Giants ended mid-season. 

Head coach Brian Daboll benched Jones in favor of third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito back in November, which prompted Jones to request that he be released. He joined the Vikings with a 24-44-1 record in the regular season and 1-1 record in the playoffs. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.