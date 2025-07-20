Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Ex-Giants linebacker warns Minneapolis voters about Omar Fateh's policies

Fateh received the endorsement of the Democratic Farmer Labor Party

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carter Coughlin, a Minnesota native and former New York Giants linebacker, offered a stark warning to the city of Minneapolis if Omar Fateh is elected mayor.

Fateh announced on Saturday that Minnesota’s branch of the Democratic Party, the Democratic Farmer Labor Party (DFL), endorsed him in the mayoral race over incumbent Jacob Frey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carter Coughlin vs Jets

New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin walks off the field following the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Rich Barnes-USA Today Sports)

Coughlin, who was born in Eden Prairie and played college football for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, offered his opinion on Fateh’s policies and provided a grim outlook,

"First, attack the policy, not the person. People need to grow up," he wrote on X. 

"Second, in a city that has experienced unimaginable destruction and racial tension, these policies would send the city another 10 steps back. MPLS needs to be rebuilt, this will do the opposite. Pray for wisdom."

WNBA CHAMP NATASHA CLOUD MOCKS ANDREW CUOMO AS HE VOWS TO STAY IN NYC MAYORAL RACE

Carter Coughlin warms up

New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin warms up for the Washington Commanders game at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022. (Rich Barnes-USA Today Sports)

Fateh has received many comparisons to New York City's Zohran Mamdani. Like Mamdani, Fateh is a Muslim democratic socialist and, at 35, a fellow member of Generation Y.

Fateh, a son of Somali immigrants, became the first Somali American elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2020. He pledges that, if elected mayor, he would raise the city's minimum wage, increase the supply of affordable housing and combat what he calls "police violence."

He thanked DFL for the endorsement.

Democratic socialist Minnesota state Sen. Omar Fateh (center), who is running for mayor of Minneapolis, as been compared to New York City's Zohran Mamdani.

Democratic socialist Omar Fateh, who is running for mayor of Minneapolis, has been compared to New York City's Zohran Mamdani. (Omar Fateh mayoral campaign)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am incredibly honored to be the DFL endorsed candidate for Minneapolis Mayor," he wrote on X. "This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us."

Fox News’ Andres Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.