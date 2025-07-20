Ex-Giants linebacker warns Minneapolis voters about Omar Fateh's policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carter Coughlin, a Minnesota native and former New York Giants linebacker, offered a stark warning to the city of Minneapolis if Omar Fateh is elected mayor.

Fateh announced on Saturday that Minnesota’s branch of the Democratic Party, the Democratic Farmer Labor Party (DFL), endorsed him in the mayoral race over incumbent Jacob Frey.

Coughlin, who was born in Eden Prairie and played college football for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, offered his opinion on Fateh’s policies and provided a grim outlook,

"First, attack the policy, not the person. People need to grow up," he wrote on X.

"Second, in a city that has experienced unimaginable destruction and racial tension, these policies would send the city another 10 steps back. MPLS needs to be rebuilt, this will do the opposite. Pray for wisdom."

Fateh has received many comparisons to New York City's Zohran Mamdani. Like Mamdani, Fateh is a Muslim democratic socialist and, at 35, a fellow member of Generation Y.

Fateh, a son of Somali immigrants, became the first Somali American elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2020. He pledges that, if elected mayor, he would raise the city's minimum wage, increase the supply of affordable housing and combat what he calls "police violence."

He thanked DFL for the endorsement.

"I am incredibly honored to be the DFL endorsed candidate for Minneapolis Mayor," he wrote on X. "This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us."

Fox News’ Andres Hagstrom contributed to this report.