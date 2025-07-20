Minnesota Democratic Party endorses Omar Fateh for Minneapolis mayor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota's branch of the Democratic Party endorsed far-left Minnesota State Sen. Omar Fateh's campaign for mayor of Minneapolis on Saturday.

Fateh announced the endorsement from the Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) party on social media. He secured the endorsement over incumbent mayor Jacob Frey, also a Democrat.

"I am incredibly honored to be the DFL endorsed candidate for Minneapolis Mayor. This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us," Fateh wrote on X.

The DFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

RNC CHAIR ARGUES MAMDANI ‘FACE OF THE NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY’

Fateh has received many comparisons to New York City's Zohran Mamdani. Like Mamdani, Fateh is a Muslim Democratic socialist and, at 35, a fellow member of Generation Y.

Fateh, a son of Somali immigrants, became the first Somali-American elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2020. He pledges that, if elected mayor, he would raise the city's minimum wage, increase the supply of affordable housing, and combat what he calls "police violence."

POTUS PUNDITRY: TRUMP WEIGHS IN ON MAMDANI-CUOMO NYC MAYORAL FACEOFF

Frey criticized the DFL's endorsement of Fateh in a campaign statement, arguing the party convention where the decision was made had been "irregular."

"This election should be decided by the entire city rather than the small group of people who became delegates, particularly in light of the extremely flawed and irregular conduct of this convention," campaign spokesperson Sam Schulenberg said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Voters will now have a clear choice between the records and leadership of Sen. Fateh and Mayor Frey. We look forward to taking our vision to the voters in November," Schulenberg added.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report