Ex-Braves closer John Rocker makes disparaging comments about Uber drivers in social media post

Former MLB pitcher John Rocker was back in the hot seat this week after he made derogatory remarks about Uber drivers in a critical post on social media.

The former Atlanta Braves closer has made brash comments in the past, and he made another one that will be near the top of that list.

Rocker took to X to call for an "American Citizen Driver" option on the popular ride-share app.

"There should be a ‘American Citizen Drive’ selection option on Uber. I don’t want to be driven by someone who was riding a camel 12 months ago," Rocker said in the disparaging.

It’s hardly the first controversial comment Rocker has made. In 1999, he was quoted as saying that he would never play for the New York Yankees or Mets because he didn’t want to "take the 7 Train to the ballpark looking like you're riding through Beirut next to some kid with purple hair, next to some q---r with AIDS, right next to some dude who just got out of jail for the fourth time, right next to some 20-year-old mom with four kids."

"The biggest thing I don't like about New York are the foreigners. You can walk an entire block in Times Square and not hear anybody speaking English. Asians and Koreans and Vietnamese and Indians and Russians and Spanish people and everything up there. How the hell did they get in this country?" he said. Rocker's last professional baseball team was the independent Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks. Rocker was suspended 28 games in 2000 due to the comments that were published, among others.

Rocker also recently posted that the Super Bowl will be "stained" by Bad Bunny's halftime performance, calling him a "crossdressing singer who hardly speaks English."

Playing for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Devil Rays in his six-year career, Rocker racked up 88 saves, all but three of them from 1999 through 2001, and posted a 3.42 ERA. His best season came in 1999, when he became a dominant closer for the Braves in their National League pennant-winning season. He struck out 104 batters in 72.1 innings and pitched to a 2.49 ERA.

