Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers player ripped for avoiding hit-by-pitch that would have tied game: 'All he had to do was stand there'

Brice Turang struck out on the next pitch

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Brice Turang moved out of the way of a 1-2 breaking ball Monday night, just about everyone watching thought to themselves, "Wear it."

The bases were loaded for the Milwaukee Brewers with the tying run on third in the bottom of the ninth. Had Turang not moved out of the way, the Brewers very likely would have tied the game.

But instincts got to him, and one pitch later, Turang swung at a ball out of the zone to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Brice Turang striking out

Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers strikes out during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on Oct. 13, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Social media users, most of whom have never seen an 85 mph sweeper at their legs, were quick to call out Turang for the supposed brain fart.

"All he had to do was stand there and not move," wrote one X user.

Another critic called it "probably the lowest iq (at-bat) I've ever seen."

"Dude had one job," added one more.

"Today's players just don't use common sense," said another.

Turang said he had instant regret when he moved out of the way.

"Well, if you see me look in the dugout, I'm thinking, 'Damn,'" Turang said. "I know it. Everybody knows it. I couldn't tell you why I did it. I just got out of the way. That's just how it is."

Brewers manager Pat Murphy defended his player.

Brice Turang reacts

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang strikes out with the bases loaded during the ninth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Oct. 13, 2025, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. (Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

BREWERS PULL OFF ASTONISHING DOUBLE PLAY AGAINST DODGERS IN NLCS

"When the ball is coming towards you, your natural thing, it's a breaking ball, your natural thing is to do that," Murphy said. "And I know he was thinking the same thing after the ball passed. It happens. He'll learn from that situation. But it's hard. Even if you try to maneuver yourself, it's hard to get hit by the pitch because it's so reactionary."

There were plenty of other defenders that snuck through the social media toughness.

"Even if I knew a pitch was going to hit me I don’t think I could convince my mind and body not to avoid it," one wrote.

"Reflexes suck sometimes..." wrote another.

Will Smith and Blake Treinen

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) and relief pitcher Blake Treinen (49) react after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field.  (Benny Sieu/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blake Snell spun a gem, tossing eight innings of scoreless, one-hit ball as the Brewers’ valiant comeback in the ninth fell just short.

Game 2 will take place in Milwaukee on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue