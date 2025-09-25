Ex-Arsenal academy player dead at 21 after 'significant brain injury' sustained during match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Arsenal youth player has died after suffering a significant brain injury during an English non-league match on Saturday.

Billy Vigar collided with a concrete wall during the game at Wingate and Finchley while attempting to keep a ball from going out of play, per ESPN.

The 21-year-old was placed in an induced coma and underwent surgery Tuesday in hopes of aiding his recovery. However, Vigar died Thursday from his injuries.

"It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar," the club he was playing for said in a statement on social media.

"We request that his family’s privacy is respected at this most difficult time. Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club."

Vigar’s death led Chichester City to postpone its scheduled match against Lewes on Saturday.

His family released a statement through the club: "The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved."

Vigar joined Arsenal’s academy in 2017 and signed a professional deal with the club in 2022.

"Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away," Arsenal said in a statement. The club described him as a "powerful and versatile forward."

"All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Billy."

The Isthmian League Premier Division, the semi-professional league in which Chichester City plays, announced that a moment of silence would be observed before all matches this weekend. Players across the league will also wear black armbands to honor Vigar.

