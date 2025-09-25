Expand / Collapse search
Premier League

Ex-Arsenal academy player dead at 21 after 'significant brain injury' sustained during match

Billy Vigar was placed in an induced coma on Tuesday after the Saturday incident

Scott Thompson
A former Arsenal youth player has died after suffering a significant brain injury during an English non-league match on Saturday.

Billy Vigar collided with a concrete wall during the game at Wingate and Finchley while attempting to keep a ball from going out of play, per ESPN.

The 21-year-old was placed in an induced coma and underwent surgery Tuesday in hopes of aiding his recovery. However, Vigar died Thursday from his injuries.

Billy Vigar runs on pitch

Billy Vigar of Arsenal during the match U18 Premier League South between Arsenal U18 and Tottenham Hotspur U18 at London Colney on Jan. 8, 2022 in St Albans, England. (David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar," the club he was playing for said in a statement on social media. 

"We request that his family’s privacy is respected at this most difficult time. Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club."

Vigar’s death led Chichester City to postpone its scheduled match against Lewes on Saturday.

His family released a statement through the club: "The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved."

Billy Vigar dribbles soccer ball

Billy Vigar of Arsenal during the PL2 match between Arsenal U21 and Leicester City U21 at Meadow Park on Jan. 13, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Vigar joined Arsenal’s academy in 2017 and signed a professional deal with the club in 2022.

"Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away," Arsenal said in a statement. The club described him as a "powerful and versatile forward." 

"All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Billy."

Billy Vigar looks on soccer pitch

Billy Vigar of Arsenal during the Premier League International Cup match between Arsenal U21 and Sparta Prague U21 at Meadow Park on Nov. 30, 2022 in Borehamwood, England. (David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Isthmian League Premier Division, the semi-professional league in which Chichester City plays, announced that a moment of silence would be observed before all matches this weekend. Players across the league will also wear black armbands to honor Vigar.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

