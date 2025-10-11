College football legend Nick Saban claims NIL has 'hurt' the SEC while helping northern schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that NIL — the name, image and likeness of NCAA student-athletes — has hurt the SEC, the conference he coached in for a long time.

Saban, 73, coached for a couple of years in the NIL era before retiring at the end of the 2023 season. The legendary coach said that NIL helps schools up north in terms of recruiting.

"I do think that the culture in college football right now, with name, image and likeness (NIL) and paying players money, has actually maybe hurt the SEC a little bit, and helped the schools up North," Saban said during a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" per On3.com.

"Because if you’re making your decision about money, and someone is going to pay you more to go to Ohio State or Michigan or wherever it is — and I’m not complaining about that, that’s the way it is — then these kids are going to be more willing to move."

Saban said NIL has changed the culture of college football, as high school recruits now want to play for whoever will pay them the most.

"Kids are not growing up wanting to go to Alabama, wanting to go to Georgia, wanting to go to Florida, wanting to go to Texas. They want to go wherever to who is going to pay them the most money," Saban said.

"So I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with that, I’m just saying that culture (of college football) has changed, which I think has made the regional advantage that the Southeastern Conference has had for years is no longer an advantage."

Saban’s assessment may be accurate, as an SEC team has not played for a national title since the 2022 season. The last two national championships were won by Big Ten teams — Michigan in 2023 and Ohio State in 2024.

Saban has said in the past that NIL is not the reason he retired, but has been adamant in his belief that changes need to made.

