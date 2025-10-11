Expand / Collapse search
College Football

College football legend Nick Saban claims NIL has 'hurt' the SEC while helping northern schools

Former Alabama coach says that name, image and likeness has changed how recruiting works

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Nick Saban says Trump's EO is a 'huge step' in creating opportunities for college athletes Video

Nick Saban says Trump's EO is a 'huge step' in creating opportunities for college athletes

Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the impact of President Donald Trump's executive order on college sports.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that NIL — the name, image and likeness of NCAA student-athletes — has hurt the SEC, the conference he coached in for a long time.

Saban, 73, coached for a couple of years in the NIL era before retiring at the end of the 2023 season. The legendary coach said that NIL helps schools up north in terms of recruiting. 

"I do think that the culture in college football right now, with name, image and likeness (NIL) and paying players money, has actually maybe hurt the SEC a little bit, and helped the schools up North," Saban said during a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" per On3.com.

Nick Saban looks on

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban sits onstage during ESPN's "College GameDay" ahead of the Oklahoma-Michigan football game in Norman, Okla., on Sept. 6. (IMAGN)

"Because if you’re making your decision about money, and someone is going to pay you more to go to Ohio State or Michigan or wherever it is — and I’m not complaining about that, that’s the way it is — then these kids are going to be more willing to move."

Saban said NIL has changed the culture of college football, as high school recruits now want to play for whoever will pay them the most. 

FORMER MINNESOTA, NFL RECEIVER DISCUSSES ALMA MATER'S CHALLENGES IN NEW NIL ERA AMID HOMECOMING WEEKEND

Nick Saban smiles

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban smiles as he appears on set during ESPN’s "College GameDay" in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Oct. 4. (IMAGN)

"Kids are not growing up wanting to go to Alabama, wanting to go to Georgia, wanting to go to Florida, wanting to go to Texas. They want to go wherever to who is going to pay them the most money," Saban said. 

"So I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with that, I’m just saying that culture (of college football) has changed, which I think has made the regional advantage that the Southeastern Conference has had for years is no longer an advantage."

Nick Saban looks on

Nick Saban on the set of ESPN's "College GameDay" in Norman, Okla., Sept. 6. (IMAGN)

Saban’s assessment may be accurate, as an SEC team has not played for a national title since the 2022 season. The last two national championships were won by Big Ten teams — Michigan in 2023 and Ohio State in 2024.

Saban has said in the past that NIL is not the reason he retired, but has been adamant in his belief that changes need to made. 

