Estevao Willian 'Crying' At Halftime During Loss to Manchester United

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Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has revealed the heartbreaking scene in the dressing room after Estevao Willian was forced off during the Blues' narrow defeat to Manchester United.

The Brazilian wonder kid was left in tears after suffering what appears to be a serious muscle injury on a miserable night for the west London club.

Estevao heartbreak at Stamford Bridge

The teenage sensation saw his evening cut short in distressing fashion after pulling up while chasing a lofted pass behind the Manchester United back line.

After receiving treatment on the turf, the 18-year-old winger signaled to the bench that he could not continue and limped straight down the tunnel, leaving the Blues without their primary creative spark.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Rosenior painted a grim picture of the youngster's emotional state.

"He was devastated, he was crying at halftime. It looks like a hamstring," the Chelsea boss revealed. The injury to the Brazilian adds to a growing list of concerns for a side that has now failed to score in four consecutive league matches for the first time in over a century.

Enzo adds to injury woes

As if the loss of Estevao wasn't enough, Chelsea also saw World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez limp off in the closing stages of the match.

The 25-year-old midfielder requested a substitution after landing awkwardly in the United penalty area while chasing a late equalizer, with Romeo Lavia eventually taking his place on the pitch.

Rosenior is hopeful that the Argentine international has avoided a long-term layoff, though the timing is far from ideal with a midweek fixture looming.

"I think it was his calf. I'm hoping it was cramp. We need him for Tuesday," the manager added. Chelsea's medical staff will need to work overtime to assess both players ahead of a crucial trip to Brighton.

Pressure mounts after historic slump

The 1-0 defeat was particularly hard to swallow for Rosenior, who watched his side hit the woodwork four times.

Despite having 21 shots to United's four, Chelsea were undone by a single clinical moment from Matheus Cunha. The 41-year-old tactician cut a frustrated figure as he addressed the lack of a clinical edge that has left the club four points adrift of the Champions League places.

"It is so difficult. Today they had one shot on target while we were down to 10 men. We had wave after wave of attack and hit the woodwork I think four times. I don't want my team to feel things are against us. We have to keep fighting," Rosenior told reporters.

He acknowledged the defensive lapse, stating: "We have to defend that moment better. We don't and we get punished. At the moment any small mistake we are making and the ball ends up in the back of our net and that has to change."

Top-five race becomes a mountain to climb

Chelsea now trail Liverpool by four points, with the Reds holding a game in hand. The path to Champions League football is thus looking increasingly treacherous.

Despite the poor run of form and the vocal frustration from some sections of the Stamford Bridge crowd, Rosenior remains confident that he is the man to turn the tide and secure a top-five finish.

When questioned about the mounting pressure on his position, the manager remained defiant.

"No. I put myself under the most pressure. We just have to keep working with the staff and the players to turn things around," he said.

Asked if the club can still qualify for the Champions League, he simply replied: "Of course." However, without Estevao and potentially Fernandez, that goal has certainly become a much larger mountain to climb.