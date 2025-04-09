Esports World Cup will offer 'life-changing sum' to top competitors

The Esports World Cup (EWC) will feature the best competitive gamers from across the globe, and the pressure got more intense on Thursday as a record-breaking prize pool was announced.

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) announced a prize pool of more than $70 million, which will make the event among the most prestigious in sports.

The event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and run from July 7 to Aug. 24.

"The record-breaking $70+ million prize pool, along with our commitment to the Club Partner Program and our multi-year publisher agreements, is a privilege to announce and validation of our purpose to elevate the industry, by giving players, clubs, publishers and all other stakeholders the stability needed to invest for future success," Esports World Cup CEO Ralf Reichert said in a news release.

"While more than $70 million is an incredible, life-changing sum, it’s always aligned with a long-term vision rather than short-term impact. It’s not just to have more money at stake, but to create opportunities for everyone at every level of the ecosystem, and strengthen the industry for generations to come."

There are 25 tournaments taking place in 24 games so far.

Esports World Cup officials said the games include: Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Call of Duty: Warzone, Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Crossfire, Dota 2, EA Sports FC 25, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, Free Fire, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Overwatch 2, PUBG BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege X, Rennsport, Rocket League, Starcraft II, Street Fighter 6, Teamfight Tactics, and VALORANT.

There are also 40 clubs that have joined the EWCF Club Partner Program ahead of the Esports World Cup, including: 100 Thieves, All Gamers, Bilibili Gaming, Cloud9, Edward Gaming, EVOS, FaZe Clan, Fnatic, FURIA, G2 Esports, Gaimin Gladiators, Gen.G, Gentle Mates, HEROIC, JD Gaming, Karmine Corp., Movistar KOI, LEVIATAN, LOUD, MOUZ, NAVI, NIP.eStar, ONIC, POWR, REJECT, S8UL, Sentinels, T1, Team BDS, Team Falcons, Team Liquid, Team RRQ, Team Secret, Team Spirit, Team Vitality, Twisted Minds, Virtus.pro, Weibo Gaming, Wolves Esports, ZETA DIVISION.

Team Falcons won the Club Championship and a $7 million prize in the inaugural event last year.

The remainder of the prize pool "will be divided into three distribution categories: Game Championships, MVP Awards, and Qualifiers on the Road to EWC. Each of the Game Championships will have its prize pool with a combined total exceeding $38 million. In addition, a $450,000 MVP Award pool will be allocated to standout participants across all competitions," organizers said. More than $5 million will be awarded to Road to EWC qualifiers.

"Winning the Club Championship crown and $7 million at the inaugural Esports World Cup was a defining moment for Team Falcons," Team Falcons CEO Mosaad Al-Dossary said in a news release. "The opportunity to compete in front of our home fans, where they made the arenas shake with every great play, motivated us like never before, and it was an honor to secure the victory for them.

"We’ve used the momentum and winnings from last year to build on our success and we look forward to continuing that legacy this summer."