ESPN apologizes for Aaron Rodgers' 'dumb' joke regarding Jimmy Kimmel, Jeffrey Epstein

ESPN has issued an apology for Aaron Rodgers saying Jimmy Kimmel should be "really hoping [Jeffrey Epstein's client list] doesn’t come out" on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this week.

"Aaron made a dumb and factually inaccurate joke about Jimmy Kimmel. It should never have happened. We all realized that in the moment," ESPN's Mike Foss said, via Front Office Sports.

Rodgers was on the show earlier this week as part of his weekly appearance when he took a dig at the comedian and said the late-night talk show host’s name would appear on the late convicted sex offender's client list.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out," Rodgers said. "I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle."

McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter, apologized for "being a part of" the drama that came about afterward.

"We obviously don’t like the fact that we’re associated with anything negative ever," McAfee said. "We like our show to be an uplifting one. A happy one. A fun one. But it’s because we talk s--- and try to make light of everything. Some things obviously people get very p---ed off about, especially when they’re that serious of allegations.

EAGLES' A.J. BROWN ADDRESSES RUMORS OF LOCKER ROOM TURMOIL AS LOSING SKID CONTINUES

"Hopefully, those two will be able to settle this."

Kimmel expressed disappointment in the four-time MVP.

"Dear Aassh---: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any "list" other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearly 200 names previously redacted from court documents in a lawsuit against Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell are being made public after a federal judge in New York ordered their unsealing last month.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.