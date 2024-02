Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Many wondered when Eric Bieniemy would take the next step from offensive coordinator to head coach in the NFL.

Things didn't look promising when he was not retained by new Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, but not many could have predicted this.

In a shocking move, he is reportedly headed back to UCLA, where he coached two decades ago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This is a great opportunity for me to help support DeShaun [Foster] as a new head coach, to work with him and for him as well," Bieniemy told CBS Sports.

"It is an opportunity for my family and I to return back to a place we once called home. This is a great opportunity for me to utilize all of my experience working with future Hall of Fame players and a Hall of Fame head coach [Andy Reid] to help teach and inspire young men what it takes to be successful on and off the field."

ESPN says it is a two-year deal for the 54-year-old.

"I chose to fly under the radar during this hiring process, and my experience generated a lot of interest from a number of NFL teams prior to coming to this decision."

Bieniemy became a hot candidate after his success as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent 10 seasons with the Chiefs, and he won two Super Bowls with Kansas City before heading to Washington.

FORMER SEAHAWKS STAR RICHARD SHERMAN ARRESTED FOR DUI

Bieniemy did not have similar success in the nation's capital, though. Washington quarterback Sam Howell is no Patrick Mahomes, but the Commanders went 4-13, and their offense ranked 21st in yards per game.

UCLA has had some coaching turnover this offseason. Chip Kelly left his head coaching gig with the Bruins to join Ohio State as offensive coordinator earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UCLA went 8-5 last season but finished 4-5 in conference play. The Bruins will play in the Big Ten next season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.