Ed Orgeron on who should be out of College Football Playoff, Lane Kiffin's move to LSU and his coaching plans

The College Football Playoff begins Friday, and emotions are running high for several fan bases.

Notre Dame was ranked 10th in the penultimate CFP rankings but missed the playoffs to both Alabama, which lost a third game, and Miami, which were ranked lower going into championship weekend but beat Notre Dame during the season, which apparently took precedence.

Ed Orgeron did not have to worry about his playoff status while he was coaching LSU to a title amid a perfect season in 2019, but he has an idea of who should be in and out this year.

"I don't think a team with three losses ought to be playing for the national championship. Notre Dame should have got in ahead of Alabama," Orgeron told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Bama getting in prompted calls of bias and/or collusion, considering the playoff is broadcast on ESPN and ABC, the same network that the SEC has a major media rights deal with.

"The SEC was dominant. But now, the Big Ten, Big 12 are catching up, they've had the national champ a couple of years now. I don't know what's happened with the SEC and bias, all that stuff. Is there a chance that they have it? I'm not going to get into that. But I do know this — they're very strong," Orgeron added.

The SEC figures to remain strong, as Lane Kiffin went from Ole Miss to Orgeron's former LSU in a controversial move. Orgeron, though, said Kiffin, his former colleague at Tennessee and USC, made the right move, given he hardly had a choice.

"Look, the timing of it, when he did it, that's his choice. But he had to do it at that time to get the job he wanted. The calendar is wrong in college football. I wish they had the rule like the NFL, that you cannot talk to a coach until their season is over," Orgeron said.

As for advice to get LSU back to the promised land?

"Keep on doing what you're doing. He knows what he's doing. Recruit, evaluate like he's doing. He's the king of the transfer portal. He'll be able to dominate the SEC like he's been doing. Keep on doing what you're doing."

Orgeron last coached in 2021, but his career is certainly not over. In fact, he expects to be somewhere soon, potentially even facing Kiffin.

"We've been in touch with people. I would take a head coaching job, doesn't have to be a head coaching job. I'll take a D-line coach or a recruiting coordinator, but the right situation hasn't been coming up. I'm in a good position where I could take a job, I don't have to take a job, but if the right situation comes up, I'm definitely taking it and going to coach. I do believe within the next month something may open, and I'll be coaching again."

