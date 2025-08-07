Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown reveals peculiar reason why he didn't play college football at Georgia

Brown attended Ole Miss

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown recently revealed his reason for not playing football at Georgia. And it's oddly specific. 

Brown, 28, said that Georgia recruited him, but he didn’t commit there because of the color of the team's socks. 

"I didn't choose Georgia. I got recruited by Georgia," Brown said during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take."

AJ Brown looks on

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown during training camp July 29, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"I didn't choose Georgia because I don't like wearing black socks. That may be crazy, but I hate wearing black socks."

Brown called the combination of black socks and black cleats "hideous."

"Putting black socks on with black cleats, it's just so hideous. Because when I put on white I feel so fast, so smooth. Like, it's just something about it," Brown added. 

AJ Brown in action

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Nov. 22, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. (Matt Bush/USA Today Sports)

Brown was the No. 5 wide receiver prospect and No. 47 overall prospect in the 2016 high school recruiting class. He had interest from Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State and chose Ole Miss. 

At Ole Miss, Brown wore white socks and was a part of a dynamic wide receiver room. In 2018, Ole Miss had three NFL wide receivers on their roster.

Brown was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. DK Metcalf was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. And Elijah Moore was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. 

AJ Brown reacts

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown during a practice drill at the NovaCare Complex June 10, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (Kyle Ross/Imagn Images)

With the Titans and now Philadelphia Eagles, Brown can continue wearing white socks and feel fast.

Regardless of his sock color, Brown had a great season for the Eagles last season. In 13 regular-season games, he had 67 catches for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. 

In the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, Brown had 12 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.