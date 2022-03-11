Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons
Published

Eagles nearly gambled on trade for Calvin Ridley

The NFL suspended Ridley for the entire 2022 season

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Weeks before Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for illicit gambling, he was nearly traded. Had Atlanta not known that Ridley would soon be suspended by the league, he likely would’ve traded one bird’s nest for another and flown from the Atlanta Falcons to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Wednesday that the deal was nearly completed, but the Falcons backed out, leaving Philly confused for a couple of weeks.

FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a diving touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo.

"Yup, Eagles almost had deal done for Calvin Ridley last month… Falcons backed out but weren’t able to tell Eagles why," tweeted Glazer.

Ridley, of course, has been suspended for all of next season after the NFL discovered, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, that Ridley bet on NFL games while away from the team for a five-day period in late November 2021. The league determined that Ridley placed multi-legged parlay bets on 3, 5 and 8 games that included the Falcons to win.

FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a catch during the team's NFL training camp football practice Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season.

Before the league handed down the punishment, Atlanta was alerted that a suspension was looming. As a result, the Falcons acted in good faith and shut down any potential trades involving Ridley.

Glazer added, "They actually handled it great and after a lot of confusion, Philly respected them for how they handled a very different situation. Eagles swung away."

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 19: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on August 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Fortunately for the Eagles, the Falcons weren’t in the mood to gamble.