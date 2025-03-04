Eagles make Saquon Barkley highest-paid running back in NFL history with surprising extension: reports

Saquon Barkley’s dream first season with the Philadelphia Eagles has even more rewards after helping them win Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million extension with their star running back, making him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history, per ESPN.

No running back has ever made at least $20 million per season.

The report also adds that the contract includes $36 million in guaranteed money as well as escalators of an additional $15 million.

This comes after Barkley signed a three-year deal reportedly worth more than $37.5 million this past offseason, joining the Eagles after six seasons with the New York Giants.

After watching Barkley enter elite NFL company with a 2,000-yard rushing season (2,005) on 345 carries with 13 rushing scores, Eagles GM Howie Roseman wasted no time keeping his top signee of last offseason in the building for more years to come.

Barkley also caught 33 passes for 278 yards with two more touchdowns, ultimately earning him Offensive Player of the Year honors at the end of the season. He was also named a First Team All-Pro on his way to helping the Eagles make a run in the postseason.

Throughout the season, Barkley discussed the dynamic of joining the Eagles, a team that was his rival when he was with the Giants. He also noted on multiple occasions that he wished to be a "Giant for life," but the front office never made him the right deal, leading to free agency in 2024.

As Barkley thrived with Philadelphia, including a game where he almost broke his career high at MetLife Stadium in his first meeting against the Giants, the media and fans alike leaned into the fact that New York was struggling mightily while a former face of their franchise was going to work with a divisional foe.

However, Barkley consistently took the high road, publicly maintaining his focus on the Eagles, and it clearly worked out in the long run.

Barkley proved to be the best running back in the league in terms of production last season, and his new team is compensating him as such for years to come.

