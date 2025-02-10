Eagles lineman wins 3rd consecutive Super Bowl title

The Kansas City Chiefs failed to capture their third consecutive Super Bowl title on Sunday, but there was one player that added a ring to his hand for the third straight time.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Darian Kinnard was the one who hit the jackpot. He served as the backup to tackle Lane Johnson, and with the team’s Super Bowl LIX win, Kinnard won his third consecutive ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kinnard spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and earned rings from their Super Bowl wins in 2022 and 2023. With the Eagles’ win, he became the second player in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl titles. The other was former linebacker Ken Norton Jr., according to On3 Sports.

Norton played during the Dallas Cowboys’ back-to-back title reign in the 1992 and 1993 seasons, then won his third with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994.

EAGLES' JALEN HURTS NAMED SUPER BOWL LIX MVP: 'GOD IS GOOD'

The lineman talked to the New York Post before his pursuit of another ring. Kinnard said he was "spoiled" when it came to his winning ways.

Kinnard, 25, was a standout offensive lineman at Kentucky before he decided to turn pro. The Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He made one appearance for the Chiefs in his rookie season and none in his sophomore season.

Kinnard was assigned to the Chiefs’ practice squad during the 2023 season, and the Eagles signed him on Feb. 20, 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.