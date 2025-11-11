Eagles linebacker nearly punches official in wild celebration during win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt almost accidentally landed a massive punch on an official in the team’s 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

In the third quarter, with the Eagles up 3-0, Hunt burst into the backfield and tackled running back Josh Jacobs for a four-yard loss. Hunt was fired up and, in his celebration, turned around and unloaded a massive overhead fist pump.

That celebratory fist pump almost turned into a punch, as Hunt didn’t see the official walking toward him and nearly clobbered him, as he just ducked out of the way in the nick of time.

Thankfully for Hunt and the Eagles, Hunt’s fist missed the official, and the second-year player stayed in the game, where if he connected with the referee he almost surely would have been ejected. Hunt had five tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in the Eagles' win.

Hunt said after the game he was glad his fist pump was high, giving the official time to move.

"I saw (how close it was) on the big screen. I did that in the Super Bowl last year too. They got to stay away from me, gang, I'm hyped up," Hunt told NFL Network after the game.

"But nah, I'm glad I did it high instead of forward, or he would have been out of here."

The game was scoreless heading into halftime, and the first points of the game came from Eagles’ kicker Jake Elliott, who made a 39-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 3-0.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith on a 36-yard touchdown pass to put the team up 10-0 in the fourth quarter and gave the team a two-score lead they would not relinquish.

Hunt and the Eagles' defense gave up a touchdown run to Josh Jacobs to cut the lead to 10-7, but the team held as Packers kicker Brandon McManus missed the game-tying field goal from 64 yards out.

The Eagles improved to 7-2 with the win behind their strong defensive performance, while the Packers dropped to 5-3-1. The Eagles' next game is against the Detroit Lions (6-3) on Sunday.

