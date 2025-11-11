Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles linebacker nearly punches official in wild celebration during win

Jalyx Hunt's celebration after a tackle for loss was almost very costly

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Eagles vibes 'don't matter' after trade deadline, Should the Packers be worried with a loss? | FTF

Eagles vibes 'don't matter' after trade deadline, Should the Packers be worried with a loss? | FTF

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Green Bay Packers, and A.J. Brown is still an Eagle. Jaelan Phillips said that being traded to the Eagles was "the greatest thing that ever happened to me". Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Greg...

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt almost accidentally landed a massive punch on an official in the team’s 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night at Lambeau Field. 

In the third quarter, with the Eagles up 3-0, Hunt burst into the backfield and tackled running back Josh Jacobs for a four-yard loss. Hunt was fired up and, in his celebration, turned around and unloaded a massive overhead fist pump.

That celebratory fist pump almost turned into a punch, as Hunt didn’t see the official walking toward him and nearly clobbered him, as he just ducked out of the way in the nick of time. 

Jalyx Hunt reacts after sack

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during the first half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Nov. 10, 2025. (Morry Gash/AP Photo)

Thankfully for Hunt and the Eagles, Hunt’s fist missed the official, and the second-year player stayed in the game, where if he connected with the referee he almost surely would have been ejected. Hunt had five tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in the Eagles' win. 

Hunt said after the game he was glad his fist pump was high, giving the official time to move. 

"I saw (how close it was) on the big screen. I did that in the Super Bowl last year too. They got to stay away from me, gang, I'm hyped up," Hunt told NFL Network after the game.

Jalyx Hunt yells out

Jalyx Hunt (58) of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Nov. 10, 2025. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"But nah, I'm glad I did it high instead of forward, or he would have been out of here."

The game was scoreless heading into halftime, and the first points of the game came from Eagles’ kicker Jake Elliott, who made a 39-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 3-0. 

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith on a 36-yard touchdown pass to put the team up 10-0 in the fourth quarter and gave the team a two-score lead they would not relinquish.

Jalyx Hunt sacks Jordan Love

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Nov. 10, 2025. (Mike Roemer/AP Photo)

Hunt and the Eagles' defense gave up a touchdown run to Josh Jacobs to cut the lead to 10-7, but the team held as Packers kicker Brandon McManus missed the game-tying field goal from 64 yards out. 

The Eagles improved to 7-2 with the win behind their strong defensive performance, while the Packers dropped to 5-3-1. The Eagles' next game is against the Detroit Lions (6-3) on Sunday. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

