Eagles legend Brian Westbrook loves how team won't watch Super Bowl banner ceremony: 'One is not enough'

Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Westbrook heard head coach Nick Sirianni say the team wouldn’t be watching their Super Bowl LIX banner rise at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

Westbrook couldn’t love that mentality more.

While the entire city of Philadelphia will be ecstatic to see the franchise’s second Super Bowl banner of all time rise on Thursday night during the NFL’s 2025 season kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys, this year’s Eagles team is focused on winning another Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the new season.

Westbrook spoke to Fox News Digital after working with USAA as part of its Recycled Rides NFL Kickoff on Wednesday, gifting a new car to a deserving military service member, where he discussed the Eagles’ mentality heading into 2025.

"The one thing I love about this team this offseason was their approach," he explained. "This offseason wasn’t about them doing a victory lap around Philadelphia and the United States saying they’re the best team in football, they beat the reigning champs, and they did this, that and the other. It wasn’t about that. It was about refocusing. It was about saying, ‘Yeah, we won last year, but we have something else we want to prove, and one is not enough. Now, we have to go out there and earn it again.’

"That’s what this offseason was about for this football team."

Westbrook added that, in those conversations with Eagles players, he’s only heard about offseason workouts and looking ahead to 2025 instead of reminiscing about the Super Bowl.

A big part of that, in Westbrook’s eyes, has been the leadership of Jalen Hurts, the team’s franchise quarterback.

"Chip on his shoulder," Westbrook said of Hurts, who enters his sixth year in an Eagles uniform. "People are still doubting him. Super Bowl MVP and people are still doubting him. So, Jalen walks around with a little chip on his shoulder, and I appreciate that because I played with that as well. His ability to lead this team is going to say a lot, and I think he’s an awesome leader."

Of course, you can’t talk about the 2024 Eagles without mentioning their biggest free agent pickup, running back Saquon Barkley, who went on to lead the NFL in rushing yards and scrimmage yards in his debut season in Philadelphia.

Westbrook, having played Barkley’s position while a member of the Eagles, knows how important he is to the team’s success now and in the future. But his favorite thing about Barkley is his selfless nature, where winning no matter his role takes precedent.

"Saquon is one of the best teammates you can possibly have," Westbrook said. "He understands and believes that, ‘If we need to throw the ball 50 times a game, I’m willing to block 50 times. If we need to run the ball, I’ll run the ball 50 times.’ So, he’s selfless in that way. He wants to win games."

The Chiefs would’ve cemented their place as an NFL dynasty if they came out victorious in New Orleans earlier this year. After all, no team in league history has ever won three straight Super Bowls.

But looking at this Eagles team, and how GM Howie Roseman has crafted this bunch to has a large championship window in the coming years, perhaps this is the squad where the word "dynasty" comes back around.

"I don’t think you can throw the word dynasty around quite yet," Westbrook replied when asked that very question. "I think you have to win a couple more in a row to do that. I mean, [2017] was huge, but coming back last year was huge as well. Before you can have a dynasty, you need to win a few of them. But talent wise, they have the ability to do that. They have the ability to go back-to-back and have the ability to win an awful lot of games this year. As a fan, I hate to throw dynasty around until it actually happens.

"So, I won’t use it, but I can certainly see why people say this team has the potential to be a dynasty."

SURPRISING THOSE WHO SERVE US

Westbrook was right outside where the Eagles will be playing on Thursday night, as he helped USAA, the official "Salute to Service" partner of the NFL, gift a vehicle to Airman First Class Keskel Yatrofsky, who is currently serving in the United States Air Force in the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron based out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurt.

Yatrofsky received a 2023 Toyota Camry completely repaired and donated by the National Auto Body Council Recycled Ride, which focuses providing reliable transportation to those in need.

"Moments like this go down as some of the most special times in my life," he said. "I think about my kids and what we’re teaching them about gratitude, giving back, about doing things for others that make their day.

"Today, watching Keskel and his face of excitement about receiving a car that means so much."

