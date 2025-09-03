Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb says he plans to watch Eagles' Super Bowl victory celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship on Thursday before their season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb suggested he will be keeping a close eye on the festivities as the Eagles get set to raise a banner in honor of the 2024 champions.

"I’m gonna watch it," Lamb told reporters on Tuesday, via the team’s website, adding he’ll use it as "motivation."

"Shoutout to them for that, because I’ve still got brothers over there. It’s not really anything personal, but it’s something that I’m chasing."

The pressure on the Cowboys ramped up a bit after the team traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and a few draft picks.

COWBOYS GREAT TROY AIKMAN QUESTIONS JERRY JONES' PRIORITIES AFTER MICAH PARSONS TRADE

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer will have a lot to handle in terms of expectations and trying to guide the team back to their winning ways.

"I stared right down the barrel of the gun and said, ‘Hey, I want to win a Super Bowl,’" Schottenheimer said last week after the Parsons deal. "That doesn’t change. We get excited about the pieces that we’re adding. I don’t sit around and think about, ‘Man, this is my first year as the head coach.’ This is part of the business. I’m comfortable with that."

Lamb has been a focal part of the offense in years past and will remain on that pedestal this season.

He had 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 despite the team losing Dak Prescott for most of the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.