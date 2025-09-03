Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb says he plans to watch Eagles' Super Bowl victory celebration

Eagles and Cowboys square off on Thursday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship on Thursday before their season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb suggested he will be keeping a close eye on the festivities as the Eagles get set to raise a banner in honor of the 2024 champions.

CeeDee Lamb on the field vs Bengals

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman/Imagn Images)

"I’m gonna watch it," Lamb told reporters on Tuesday, via the team’s website, adding he’ll use it as "motivation."

"Shoutout to them for that, because I’ve still got brothers over there. It’s not really anything personal, but it’s something that I’m chasing."

The pressure on the Cowboys ramped up a bit after the team traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and a few draft picks. 

Brian Schottenheimer vs Falcons

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gives directions prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. (Andrew Dieb/Imagn Images)

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer will have a lot to handle in terms of expectations and trying to guide the team back to their winning ways.

"I stared right down the barrel of the gun and said, ‘Hey, I want to win a Super Bowl,’" Schottenheimer said last week after the Parsons deal. "That doesn’t change. We get excited about the pieces that we’re adding. I don’t sit around and think about, ‘Man, this is my first year as the head coach.’ This is part of the business. I’m comfortable with that."

Lamb has been a focal part of the offense in years past and will remain on that pedestal this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs Bucs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman/Imagn Images)

He had 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 despite the team losing Dak Prescott for most of the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

