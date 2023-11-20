Andrew Whitworth believes Eagles 'have been circling' game vs Chiefs after Super Bowl loss: 'They’re fired up'

Like millions will on Monday night, Super Bowl champion and Amazon Prime Video NFL analyst Andrew Whitworth will be watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time since their epic Super Bowl LVII matchup earlier this year.

The Chiefs were victorious in Glendale, Arizona in February, as a Harrison Butker field goal made it a 38-35 game following a holding penalty from cornerback James Bradberry on receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

Whitworth was with Eagles center Jason Kelce on his bye week, where they discussed the rematch and how he's never beaten his little brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, since they have played in the league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Whitworth gets the impression that, despite some Eagles blowing off the obvious elephant in the room surrounding this game, Philly is ready to make a statement.

He put it in only a way Whitworth can.

"It’s like, you know, when my wife’s mad at me and I ask her and she says, ‘Nothing’s wrong.’ When you ask the Eagles and they say, ‘It’s not that kind of game. We’re not even thinking about any of that,’ it means something’s wrong," Whitworth, who will be on hand for the NFL’s first Black Friday game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Amazon Prime Video, told Fox News Digital. "It means they are ready for this one. You know this game means a lot to them. They’re fired up. You can feel that.

FROM OUTKICK: BUFFALO BILLS, FRESH OFF FIRING OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, PUT TOGETHER BEST OFFENSIVE OUTPUT IN TWO MONTHS

"You just got a feeling this Eagles team has been circling this one for a long time since it came out. I think that it will be an epic game. I can’t wait to watch it."

Once again, these two are powerhouses in their respective conferences, let alone their divisions.

The Eagles sit with the NFL’s best record at 8-1, coming off a huge win over their tough NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys, in a 28-23 victory at home. It was the start of an absolute gauntlet of a schedule that includes this game against the Chiefs, followed by the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers at home, and ending with a trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys again.

This, and perhaps the following few games, could all be statement games depending on how you look at it.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, bounced back from a tough loss to the Denver Broncos with a win over the Dolphins on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany. They sit with a semi-comfortable lead in the AFC West at 7-2, and haven’t lost a home game since the Detroit Lions took them down in the first game of the new season.

But the Eagles want redemption. They’d, of course, love that to come in another Super Bowl this season, but the best they’re going to get is right now on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

EAGLES TROLL TRAVIS KELCE AHEAD OF MAJOR MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP

Philadelphia believes, despite a crucial strip-sack on Jalen Hurts that led to a Nick Bolton scoop-and-score, they had the right game plan to win a Super Bowl against a great Chiefs team. Now, the Chiefs are considered a budding dynasty, and could cement that title with back-to-back Lombardi trophies that would give them three Super Bowl wins in the last four seasons.

The Eagles want their praise, though. Their championship window is wide open, with the likes of Hurts, A.J. Brown, and many more under contract that should have them as a top dog in the NFC for years to come.

So, while the Chiefs are the reigning champs, that was last year in the Eagles’ mind. They want it to be their turn, and it starts Monday night where victory will be sweet even if a trophy isn’t involved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just feel like they got a lot on this one," Whitworth said. "Does it mean these two meet again in the Super Bowl and it will be different? I don’t know. I think in this game, it just feels like it probably means a ton to the Eagles."