Eagles defensive star Josh Sweat believes he ‘should’ve’ been named Super Bowl LIX MVP

The last defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP was Von Miller in 2016

Paulina Dedaj
Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX trophy ceremony; Jalen Hurts wins Super Bowl LIX MVP | NFL on FOX Video

Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX trophy ceremony; Jalen Hurts wins Super Bowl LIX MVP | NFL on FOX

Watch the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl trophy ceremony after they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles' defense shut out the Kansas City Chiefs for most of Sunday's Super Bowl, giving the team a 34-0 lead before Patrick Mahomes responded late in the second half. 

One of the team’s top defensive stars believes his performance was worthy of the MVP award. 

Sweat celebrates sack

The Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat reacts after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Mahomes was sacked a career-high six times during Sunday’s beatdown, and veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat led the charge with 2½ sacks, a career best.

The Chiefs’ offense was limited to 23 yards in the first half, and Mahomes was picked off twice, including rookie Cooper DeJean’s pick-six on his 22nd birthday. 

The Eagles' defense had a field day. And Sweat, whose performance went beyond the stat line, believed that was enough to earn the MVP honor. 

Sweat sacks Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to avoid the reach of the Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat, left, during the first half of the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

EAGLES' JALEN HURTS NAMED SUPER BOWL LIX MVP: 'GOD IS GOOD'

"I should’ve had it," Sweat said of the Super Bowl MVP, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. "I could’ve had it. It’s all good, though."

The last defensive player to be named Super Bowl MVP was Von Miller in the 2016 Super Bowl. Miller recorded six tackles, 2½ sacks and two forced fumbles during that game. Sweat registered six total tackles and 2½ sacks in Sunday’s game. 

Patrick Mahomes tackled

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs past the Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat (19) during the second half of the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Instead, quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP. 

In his second Super Bowl appearance, Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 72 yards and a touchdown to lead the Eagles to a 40-22 win and the team’s second Lombardi Trophy. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

