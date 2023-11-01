Eagles, Commanders fans brawl in stands during rivalry game

The NFC East rivalry game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders was a battle on the field, but it was a bloodbath in the stands.

Several videos in the stands showed different fights between fans of both teams.

One video starts off with a lone fan of each team throwing haymakers while a Washington fan walks over several rows in an attempt to get involved.

After a couple others attempt to break it up, more jump into the fray.

An Eagles fan also put a Commanders fan into a headlock, bringing him to the ground. Another view of the fight shows a kick thrown and an Eagles fan throwing hammer fists.

It appears punches stopped shortly after, but it did take some time for the aggressors to be broken up.

Another video appears to show an Eagles fan tackling a Commanders fan to the ground while others look to be involved in more chaos.

Fights at stadiums seem more common in recent years. One fan died shortly after a fight at New England's Gillette Stadium in September. An autopsy later revealed the fan, 53-year-old Dale Mooney , did not sustain a "traumatic injury," but officials "did identify a medical issue."

The Eagles improved to 7-1 on the season with their 38-31 victory over the Commanders.