Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles, Commanders fans brawl in stands during rivalry game

There were at least two fights

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFC East rivalry game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders was a battle on the field, but it was a bloodbath in the stands.

Several videos in the stands showed different fights between fans of both teams.

One video starts off with a lone fan of each team throwing haymakers while a Washington fan walks over several rows in an attempt to get involved. 

After a couple others attempt to break it up, more jump into the fray.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Washington Commanders logo

A section of stadium seats with the Washington Commanders' logo before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md.  (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

An Eagles fan also put a Commanders fan into a headlock, bringing him to the ground. Another view of the fight shows a kick thrown and an Eagles fan throwing hammer fists.

It appears punches stopped shortly after, but it did take some time for the aggressors to be broken up.

APP USERS WATCH THE CLIP HERE.

Another video appears to show an Eagles fan tackling a Commanders fan to the ground while others look to be involved in more chaos.

RAIDERS FIRE JOSH MCDANIELS, DAVE ZIEGLER 8 GAMES INTO 2023 SEASON

Fights at stadiums seem more common in recent years. One fan died shortly after a fight at New England's Gillette Stadium in September. An autopsy later revealed the fan, 53-year-old Dale Mooney, did not sustain a "traumatic injury," but officials "did identify a medical issue."

A view of FedExField

The stadium before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles improved to 7-1 on the season with their 38-31 victory over the Commanders.