Dwight Howard's wife files for divorce just six months after marriage: report

Amber Rose Howard, the rapper and reality star wife of former NBA center Dwight Howard, has reportedly filed for divorce six months after the couple tied the knot.

Rose, who goes by the stage name Amy Luciani, filed for divorce on July 1 in Georgia, claiming that the marriage was "irretrievably broken," TMZ Sports reported, citing court documents.

The documents also state that Rose is requesting alimony, asking that the marital assets and property be "equally divided."

Rose has also removed any pictures of Howard from her social media accounts.

Their relationship was made public in December, as they revealed being engaged to each other on Instagram. Rose also released a children’s book with Howard as her last name.

Rose’s reality fame comes from her time on Seasons 11 and 12 of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

She also released an album entitled "Amy’s World" in 2023.

Meanwhile, Howard spent 18 seasons in the NBA, ultimately putting together a career worthy of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He was an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020-21 season.

Howard’s stardom began with the Orlando Magic, who drafted him first overall out of Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2004.

He spent eight seasons with Orlando before joining the Lakers on his first of three stints with the team. Howard also played for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

Howard, who has not publicly discussed the divorce filing, is in the middle of his first season with Ice Cube’s BIG3 League.

