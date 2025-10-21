Drew Brees backs Alvin Kamara's retirement threat over potential Saints trade: 'That should be celebrated'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the NFL trade deadline getting closer by the day, all eyes are on teams like the New Orleans Saints to see if they’re willing to sell off their stars to acquire draft picks for a potential rebuild.

One of those stars is running back Alvin Kamara, but he made it clear what he would do if general manager Mickey Loomis were to trade him. Kamara said he and Loomis are on the same page, but in the unlikely event it does happen, he threatened to retire.

"If I was a GM, I guess I would go to the player and be like, ‘Hey, we’re trading you. Just to let you know.’ If Mickey comes down and says that, then I’ll go drink a piña colada somewhere," Kamara told reporters recently.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As someone who knows Kamara quite well, Saints legend Drew Brees loved hearing that answer from his old running back.

"Look, all of this is unfortunate and wouldn’t even be a topic if the Saints weren’t 1-6," Brees told Fox News Digital, while discussing his flag football organization, Football ‘N’ America, partnering with Unrivaled Sports. "Immediately, when people think the season is ‘lost,’ or a high unlikelihood, all of a sudden you start dealing these pieces to get draft picks to build for the future. That term rebuilding, right?

ALVIN KAMARA THREATENS RETIREMENT IF SAINTS TRY TO TRADE HIM: 'I'LL DRINK A PIÑA COLADA SOMEWHERE'

"I know Alvin obviously, but for those who don’t know Alvin, I think you should read into his comments as he loves being a part of the New Orleans Saints, and he loves the city of New Orleans and loves the people. He doesn’t want to go anywhere. So, when the topic is broached with him, ‘Hey, what would you think about…’ He doesn’t want to go anywhere else. ‘This is my team, I want to play here in front of these fans.’ I just think that’s a testament to his loyalty and that’s kind of rare nowadays, to be honest with you. That should be celebrated more than anything."

Kamara isn’t the only attractive Saints star in the building. Wide receiver Chris Olave is another name swirling in trade speculation, while players like defensive end Cam Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis could be viewed as trade candidates as well.

But Brees doesn’t like the thought of selling just because of what the record says. Having leaders like those in the locker room goes a long way.

"I think the reaction for everybody, especially when you’re not winning, that something must be really wrong and who do we blame it on?" Brees explained. "Everybody seems to want dysfunction – makes for a better story. I would almost argue there’s a heck of a lot more dysfunction I know on some winning teams right now than there is on teams like the Saints, who are 1-6.

"I think everybody loves the coach. I think the coach has really endeared himself to a lot of the team. They love playing for him despite the record, and I think we got guys who care about the organization, the city, the community. They love being a part of the team, they love being leaders on the team. They take real pride in it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brees feels his former team is "close," but they may still need to find their identity. The coach he mentions is new head coach Kellen Moore, who is a first-year head coach that New Orleans really likes.

No one expected the Saints to turn around quickly this season, but Brees and others feel the pieces are in place, especially those like Kamara who want to remain in place to get the Saints back to their playoff ways.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.