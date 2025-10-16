Alvin Kamara threatens retirement if Saints try to trade him: 'I'll drink a piña colada somewhere'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the New Orleans Saints struggling at 1-5 to start the NFL season, trade rumors have been swirling in the "Big Easy" around its stars, especially running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara has said it before, but he’ll say it again: he wants to stay put in New Orleans.

"I think I’ve been vocal enough. I don’t want to go anywhere. I’ve said it countless times. I think everybody knows that – y’all know that, the fan base knows that," he said, via ESPN.

There was a report from NFL Network that said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis approached Kamara after he received interest from other teams about trading for the veteran back. The report added that Loomis asked Kamara if there was anywhere he wanted to go.

That’s news to Kamara and Loomis, according to No. 41.

"We talked about [the report] and we was looking at each other like the Spider-Man meme. ‘Did you say something? Did I say something?’" Kamara said, laughing. "…At the end of the day, it’s business."

Kamara knows how cold the NFL can be, but while he may not have the upper-hand with something like a no-trade clause, the nine-year vet does have an ace up his sleeve: retirement.

"If I was a GM, I guess I would go to the player and be like, ‘Hey, we’re trading you. Just to let you know.’ If Mickey comes down and says that, then I’ll go drink a piña colada somewhere," Kamara told reporters.

Kamara, who is set to turn 30 next July, is no stranger to trade rumors. Last summer, he was focused on getting a new contract from the Saints, and he never wavered from wanting to remain in place. The Saints, who took him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, eventually gave him an extension during the regular season in 2024 that keeps him in place through the 2026 campaign.

"I want to be a Saint for a long time, for as long as my career goes," Kamara said last season. "That’s all I’m looking for, really."

Kamara isn’t the only Saints player teams have reportedly checked in on. Wide receiver Chris Olave is also someone who could be moved by the deadline.

Through six games this season, Kamara has rushed for 314 yards on 83 carries and a touchdown, while hauling in 22 passes from Spencer Rattler for 122 yards.

