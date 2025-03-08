Draymond Green insinuates Knicks star missed game due to rivalry with teammate, not family friend's death

Karl-Anthony Towns missed a game this week, and it was initially revealed he missed the game for "personal reasons."

After rumors circulated, it turned out a close friend of Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, died of breast cancer.

Towns returned to the team two days later after funeral services, but Draymond Green apparently had heard a different story about why Towns was absent.

The Knicks were hosting the Golden State Warriors, who include Jimmy Butler, Towns' former teammate.

Green said he had heard Towns did not want to go up against Butler.

"Some would say he didn’t play because Jimmy was in the building. I don’t known," Green said on his podcast. "They say KAT didn’t play because Jimmy came into town. You know him and Jimmy had the infamous practice in Minnesota."

Towns played against Butler earlier this year, when Butler was with the Miami Heat, and dropped 44 points.

Towns said it was "one of those moments where I had to be there for my family." Green was not aware of that until after the Warriors’ 121-119 victory over Brooklyn Thursday.

"That’s unfortunate, I’m sorry to hear that. That sucks," Green said. "But my comments that I made were what I heard was this. That’s what I heard. So I do send my well wishes to him and his family."

"But," he added, "the ‘Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis’ must go on."

Towns struggled in his return to the lineup, going 3-for-13 from the floor in Los Angeles with just 12 points. He's averaging double that this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

