Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Donald Trump attends LIV Golf welcome party with Greg Norman, Dustin Johnson ahead Bedminster Invitational

Trump was spotted talking to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and team captain Dustin Johnson

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump made an appearance at the LIV Golf welcome party Wednesday night ahead of the circuit’s third event, which will take place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. and where he will participate in a pro-am event on Thursday.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrived at Gotham Hall in Manhattan where he was spotted talking to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and team captain Dustin Johnson, who was accompanied by his wife, Paulina Gretzky. 

Former U.S. President Trump and Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, speak during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York. 

Former U.S. President Trump and Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, speak during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York.  (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

His appearance comes just one day before Trump is set to take the course with 48 golfers for a pro-am event before LIV Golf’s third event of the 2022 season. 

DONALD TRUMP TO PLAY IN LIV GOLF PRO-AM AT TRUMP NATIONAL GOLF CLUB: REPORT

Trump has previously voiced his support for LIV Golf, warning PGA Tour loyalists of a missed opportunity. 

  • Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive to the welcome party
    Image 1 of 7

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive to the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York.  (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

  • Donald Trump and Greg Norman speak
    Image 2 of 7

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, speak during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York.  (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

  • Donald Trump and Dustin Johnson have a conversation
    Image 3 of 7

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd R), talks with Team Captain Dustin Johnson (L) of 4 Aces GC as Paulina Gretzky (2nd L) and former first lady Melania Trump (R) look on during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

  • Caitlyn Jenner shakes Donald Trumps hand
    Image 4 of 7

    Caitlyn Jenner (L) shakes hands with former U.S. President Donald Trump during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 7

    Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and wife Paulina Gretzky arrive to the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York.  (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

  • Group photo of teams seen during the welcome party
    Image 6 of 7

    A group photo of the teams is seen during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York.  (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

  • Hennie du Plessis, Branden Fra
    Image 7 of 7

    (L-R) Hennie du Plessis of Stinger GC, Branden Grace of Stinger GC, Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, Charl Schwartzel of Stinger GC and Team Captain Louis Oosthuizen of Stinger GC smile on stage during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York.  (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year," Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former U.S. President Trump (2nd R), talks with team captain Dustin Johnson (L) of 4 Aces GC as Paulina Gretzky (2nd L) and former first lady Melania Trump (R) look on during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York.

Former U.S. President Trump (2nd R), talks with team captain Dustin Johnson (L) of 4 Aces GC as Paulina Gretzky (2nd L) and former first lady Melania Trump (R) look on during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were."

PGA Tour players competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this weekend are vying for an $8.4 million purse with the winner’s share coming to around $1.5 million, while LIV Golf is offering a $25 million purse with a $4 million winner’s share and a $5 million prize for the winning team at each event. 

A group photo of the teams is seen during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York. 

A group photo of the teams is seen during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York.  (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Five players competing in Detroit this weekend make up five of the top 20 ranked players in the world. LIV Golf will have 10 of the top 50 players in the world – but no player from the top 15.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com