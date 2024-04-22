Dolphins' Tyreek Hill recalls Mike McDaniel's tongue lashing: 'We pay you all this money for what?'

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 season ended in an icy cold loss to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill had five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. However, Kansas City was able to come away with the 26-7 victory.

The star wide receiver talked about the game on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast and revealed he heard about it from head coach Mike McDaniel after then-Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed knocked him to the ground on one play.

"The play against Sneed. The Chiefs, everybody see this play against the Chiefs. When the motherf---er slammed me to the floor? He called me out. He like, ‘Reek, bro, you’re supposed to be the f---ing best player in the f---ing league, and you got this guy putting hands all over you like that. We pay you all this money for what?’

"And for me, I love shit like that. I’m gonna take that s--- to heart and I’m gonna get better from it. That’ll never happen again to me in my life, man. You feel me? If a motherf---er cannot hold me accountable, I feel like I’m not gonna be able to get better, you know what I’m saying? Like, obviously, the coaches can bypass that, you know what I’m saying, and just be like, ‘Ah, he’ll get better from it.’ But if he’s not saying nothing, like the other guys in the locker room, they’re gonna look at it as, ‘Oh, if Reek can do it, I can do it.’ And that’s not getting the team better."

Hill appeared to take the criticism in stride.

It was a disappointing end for him and Miami in 2023. Hill, at one point, was on pace for 2,000 receiving yards before he suffered an injury. He finished with 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. His receiving yards and touchdown totals were tops in the league.

Miami was 11-6 – their first double-digit win total since 2020.