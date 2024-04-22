Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill recalls Mike McDaniel's tongue lashing: 'We pay you all this money for what?'

Hill and the Dolphins lost to the Chiefs in the playofs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 season ended in an icy cold loss to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill had five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. However, Kansas City was able to come away with the 26-7 victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyreek Hill vs Chiefs

Tyreek Hill, #10 of the Miami Dolphins, celebrates with Jaylen Waddle, #17, after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The star wide receiver talked about the game on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast and revealed he heard about it from head coach Mike McDaniel after then-Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed knocked him to the ground on one play.

"The play against Sneed. The Chiefs, everybody see this play against the Chiefs. When the motherf---er slammed me to the floor? He called me out. He like, ‘Reek, bro, you’re supposed to be the f---ing best player in the f---ing league, and you got this guy putting hands all over you like that. We pay you all this money for what?’ 

AARON RODGERS LOOKS SPRY SLINGING PASSES IN JETS' LATEST VIDEO FROM OFFSEASON WORKOUTS

Tyreek Hill at the Pro Bowl

Tyreek Hill, #10 of the Miami Dolphins and AFC, looks on during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"And for me, I love shit like that. I’m gonna take that s--- to heart and I’m gonna get better from it. That’ll never happen again to me in my life, man. You feel me? If a motherf---er cannot hold me accountable, I feel like I’m not gonna be able to get better, you know what I’m saying? Like, obviously, the coaches can bypass that, you know what I’m saying, and just be like, ‘Ah, he’ll get better from it.’ But if he’s not saying nothing, like the other guys in the locker room, they’re gonna look at it as, ‘Oh, if Reek can do it, I can do it.’ And that’s not getting the team better."

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

Hill appeared to take the criticism in stride.

It was a disappointing end for him and Miami in 2023. Hill, at one point, was on pace for 2,000 receiving yards before he suffered an injury. He finished with 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. His receiving yards and touchdown totals were tops in the league.

Tyreek Hill vs Bills

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, #10, runs to do a flip after his touchdown in the first half during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami was 11-6 – their first double-digit win total since 2020.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.