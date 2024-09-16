Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Ex-NFL star critical of Tyreek Hill for behavior during police detention

Cam Newton weighed in on the detention

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Bodycam footage of Tyreek Hill's detention before Dolphins game released Video

Bodycam footage of Tyreek Hill's detention before Dolphins game released

The Miami-Dade Police Department released bodycam footage of the incident involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Former NFL star Cam Newton did not mince words when he talked about Tyreek Hill’s detention before the Miami Dolphins’ Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill’s incident with Miami-Dade Police captured the attention of the NFL world for several days as the bodycam footage showed the intense moments from when Hill was stopped, taken out of his vehicle and placed in handcuffs while lying on the ground.

Tyreek Hill arrest

This body cam image released by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill being arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (Miami-Dade Police Department via AP)

The one-time NFL MVP broke the interaction down on an episode of the "4th & 1 Podcast."

"Bro, right there – comply! I’m just trying to keep you alive," he said after bodycam footage showed Hill’s reluctance to roll his window down. "I’m not talking to Tyreek Hill more than I’m talking to everybody else that’s going to get pulled over on a day-to-day basis."

Newton was astonished when Hill rolled the window back up.

"When you roll the window down, and you roll the window back up, bro don’t do that. You can’t do that," Newton said. "It puts you in danger, and you have to put yourself in the officer’s position. He don’t know what the hell is in that damn car."

Cam Newton at HBCU game

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton watches a game between the Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 16, 2023. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Newton made clear he was not taking the officers’ side in the situation, but he was trying to express "how this situation could have played out a little different."

He added that if Hill was just a regular person, he was "resisting arrest."

"When they say get out that damn car, it’s over with," he added.

Tyreek Hill at a press conference

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks to journalists following a team practice on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Dolphins star received two traffic citations after the incident was over. He has since called for an officer’s firing after the officer was placed on administrative duties.

