Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains mother's interaction with fan after TD: 'Nobody messes with mama'

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill had a huge day in the team’s 31-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

He had eight catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. On the 69-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa, Hill wanted to celebrate the score by giving his mother the ball. He ran toward the stands and called her down from her seat as other fans clamored around the edge to try to get the ball.

His mother, Anesha Sanchez, came down just a little too late as another fan swiped the ball away. After Sanchez told the fan who she was, the man gave the ball up. Hill was asked about the interaction after the game.

"My mom told me before the game, as she was riding over, ‘I need to be a part of your touchdown celebration today.’ And I was like, ‘Mama, I’m gonna get fined.’ And she was like, ‘I don’t care about that. I need to be a part of [it] today. Make it about mama,’" Hill said via USA Today.

"So, when I scored, I was calling her down. She was making her way down, and when I gave it to her, a guy took it. Somebody took it. My mama, [she is] a bulldog. She was like, ‘What? Get my ball, boy.’ I got a flag for it. It was worth it though. Team Mom all day. … Nobody messes with mama."

The seven-time Pro Bowler entered the matchup with 28 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

Miami won the game and moved to 4-1 on the season. The Giants fell to 1-4.