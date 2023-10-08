Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett finds George Pickens to give Steelers crucial touchdown in improbable win

The Steelers were down 10 points early in the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens hardly ever disappoint when they match up against each other and Sunday’s game was no exception.

The Steelers trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter and needed some offensive help to really get the lead. The offense did find its spark, but it was due to defensive and special teams might.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

George Pickens goes over Ronald Darby

George Pickens of the Steelers catches a pass over Ronald Darby of the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Ravens were forced to punt with 11:12 remaining in the game and Miles Killebrew came over and blocked the kick. The ball was nearly recovered in the end zone, but it went out the back for a safety. Pittsburgh cut the lead to five points. On their next drive, they settled for a field goal.

Baltimore punted the ball away, but it was fumbled on the return and the Ravens recovered. Lamar Jackson tried to find his wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to increase the lead but Joey Porter Jr. made the critical interception to keep hope alive for the Steelers.

Eight plays later, Kenny Pickett found a streaking George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Pittsburgh took the lead, 14-10. Pittsburgh won the game 17-10.

Lamar Jackson faces the Steelers

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass while pressured by Cole Holcomb of the Steelers on Oct. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PANTHERS' CHANDLER ZAVALA HOSPITALIZED AFTER SUFFERING SCARY NECK INJURY VS LIONS

T.J. Watt recovered a Jackson fumble on the Ravens’ final drive and ultimately sealed the game.

Pickett finished the game 18-of-32 with 224 passing yards and the touchdown pass. Pickens led the Steelers with six catches for 130 yards and a score.

Watt finished the game with two sacks on Jackson. The Ravens star was sacked four times in the loss. He had 236 passing yards. Justice Hill had the long touchdown for the Ravens.

Zay Flowers had five catches on 11 targets for 73 yards.

Kenny Pickett celebrates

Kenny Pickett of the Steelers reacts after a fourth-quarter play against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh moved to 3-2 on the year. Baltimore fell to 3-2.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.