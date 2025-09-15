Dolphins' Mike McDaniel offers bewildering quote about winning as banner calls for his firing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins suffered a tough loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday as pressure ramped up on ownership to make a decision about their general manager and head coach.

Mike McDaniel’s postgame press conference following the 33-27 defeat didn’t exactly do much to inspire confidence among fans. He was asked about the team’s failure to convert on fourth down on their final possession of the game.

"That's kind of where the frustration lies for me is it wasn't deciding that cost us, or a late play call, which that happens at times," McDaniel said. "But this was not one of those times. I got the play call in, but I need to do a better job supervising the orchestration within our multiple personnel groups.

"To win games, you have to win the game and not lose the game, honestly. And that is how you lose the game. You're moving the ball down the field, you're first-and-10 and then you find yourself at second-and-20. That was critical.

He later lamented the team failing to properly execute in critical situations. The Patriots’ defense got to Tua Tagovailoa twice on the final drive and they committed a delay of game penalty.

The clever lines from McDaniel have fallen on deaf ears and the fans are growing more frustrated by the week. A plane flew over Hard Rock Stadium that called for the firings of McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier.

Miami’s schedule isn’t getting any easier either.

The Dolphins will play the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night with the New York Jets lurking around the corner. Miami could start 0-3 against divisional opponents.

McDaniel said he wasn’t necessarily worried about his job security despite starting the season 0-2.

"I think if I worry about my job security, I won't be doing my job, and I think that inherently is against all things that I believe in," he said. "I've never felt entitled to any sort of – I've never felt entitled to this position, and it's very important for me to spend all of my waking hours worrying about exactly how to do my job and all the residual effects of that are there's a lot of people affected.

"Yeah, I won't spend one moment thinking about all the things that people – whatever people want me to think about. I'm thinking about this team and the Buffalo Bills here after I get done with this podium."