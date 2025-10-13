Dolphins' Mike McDaniel criticizes Tua Tagovailoa for publicly calling out teammates: 'That's not the forum'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel initially liked that his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was keeping his teammates accountable.

But one day after yet another Dolphins loss, McDaniel didn’t like Tagovailoa publicly calling out anonymous teammates.

During his Monday press conference, McDaniel clarified that he actually didn’t hear what Tagovailoa said during his post-game presser following a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After reflection, McDaniel criticized his quarterback.

"Regardless of intent and what was on Tua’s mind, after a loss, as the franchise quarterback, that’s not the forum to displace that," McDaniel explained. "I think he knows that now. I do, honestly believe, there’s no ill intention. But you’re talking about kind of a misrepresentation of player-orchestrated film sessions."

Tagovailoa’s comments went viral, as he suggested other members of the Dolphins needed to start showing more effort.

"Well, I think it starts with the leadership in helping articulate that for the guys, and then what we're expecting out of the guys," he explained. "We're expecting this. Are we getting that? Are we not getting that?

"We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late. Guys not showing up to player-only meetings. There is a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make that mandatory? Do we not have to make that mandatory? So it's a lot of things of that nature that we got to get cleaned up. It starts with the little things like that."

Here's how McDaniel initially responded to Tagovailoa’s comments:

"Player-led meetings are extra things outside of what I demand. We’ve been very accountable to me. It sounds like there was something on his mind with regard to the specific meetings with a couple individuals that he was trying to get corrected by being direct with communication. I think that’s the only way to lead.

"As far as where we’ve been at as a program, I think we’ve opened the air on all of that and it's very clear how we hold people accountable and what’s non-negotiable with all those things. Clearly, he’s sending a message, but from my standpoint, everything that I’ve asked of the guys, they have delivered on and so I’m sure whomever he’s talking to, they’ll deliver as well as he’s a direct communicator with his teammates."

The Dolphins found themselves in position to hand the Chargers its third straight loss on Sunday as Darren Waller scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. But Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ offense picked up critical yardage to eventually give Cameron Dicker a game-winning field goal opportunity that he didn’t squander.

The Dolphins are 1-5 this season with their only win against a lackluster New York Jets club in Week 4. This start had led many to debate how long McDaniel has left in the head coach’s seat in Miami, and losing like this naturally causes frustration in the locker room.

And though he likes seeing one of his leaders being proactive with accountability, McDaniel is hoping Tagovailoa keeps those conversations behind closed doors.

