Dolphins to turn Hard Rock Stadium into outdoor drive-in theater

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Miami Dolphins will likely not have to play a football game until August and in the meantime, Hard Rock Stadium is going to transform into an outdoor movie theater.

The team will play classic moments from the team’s 54-year history and other films among more events. Theater-goers will be able to park their cards inside the stadium and watch the films.

Hard Rock Stadium will have outdoor gatherings. (Courtesy Miami Dolphins)

A rendering of the outside of the stadium (Courtesy Miami Dolphins)

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates," Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium CEO and Vice Chairman Tom Garfinkel said in a statement Tuesday.

The green terrace outside the stadium. (Courtesy Miami Dolphins)

“It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time.”

Cars will be lined up inside Hard Rock Stadium. (Courtesy Miami Dolphins)

The stadium vows to provide “a unique environment” while following social-distancing guidelines.

“The drive-in events will be held inside of Hard Rock Stadium and accommodate up to 230 cars, while the open-air theater can host small groups for an intimate viewing experience on the complex’s south plaza,” the Hard Rock Stadium website says.

There will be a delivery service for food and beverages and restrooms will be available.

Fans can watch classic Dolphins moments and other events. (Courtesy Miami Dolphins)

Tickets are not yet available and no date has been announced as of yet.

Hard Rock Stadium recently hosted Super Bowl LIV and was the first public facility to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s STAR accreditation. It’s the standard used for different facilities to implement certain cleaning to prevent diseases. Such accreditation could allow the stadium to host fans during the season once the government gives the all-clear.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_