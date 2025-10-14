Dolphins' Darren Waller suggests his talents were misused in lone season with Giants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders traded Darren Waller to the New York Giants, where the Pro Bowl tight end's arrival was filled with high hopes.

However, Waller caught just one touchdown in 12 games and dealt with injuries. Waller decided to walk away from the NFL after his one-year stint with the Giants.

New York finished with a 6-11 record in 2023, and came up short in their attempt to qualify for the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Waller's underwhelming performance in 2023 was followed by a retirement announcement.

"I've decided to retire from the game of football," Waller wrote in a social media post in June 2024. "To God: what a journey, and thank you. We took it way farther than I ever could have imagined! So grateful for all the [people] I've been able to connect and create memories with along the way. We still got plenty more life left to live. Love you all. Peace."

But after sitting out the 2024 season, Waller returned to football in 2025. The 33-year-old has experienced a resurgence with the Miami Dolphins this season, scoring four receiving touchdowns in just three games.

During a recent appearance on "The Schultz Report" podcast, Waller took a moment to reflect on his time with Big Blue.

"There were other things I was going through in my life as well that were making me feel like I needed to step away, which I feel like was a wise decision," Waller said of his mindset leading up to his short-lived retirement.

Waller added that the Giants coaching staff failed to utilize him effectively.

"But at that time… the frustration may not have been directly with that, because I will do some dirty s---. You’ve got to if you’re a good teammate. But I don’t really feel like I was being put in positions for what made me unique to shine. That’s what the frustration was probably coming from more."

The former Georgia Tech star suggested he was asked to perform duties more commonly associated with a fullback than a tight end. "I was filling through the B gap, hitting linebackers and running stick routes. You ain’t getting the best out of me doing that."

The Giants still held Waller's contract rights after he ended his retirement. The Dolphins sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for Waller and a late-round draft pick.

The Dolphins have dropped two consecutive games and enter a Week 7 matchup with the Cleveland Browns with a 1-5 record.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.