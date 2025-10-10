Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

NFL reviewing Giants handling of concussion protocol after Brian Daboll's tense exchange with team doctor

Giants rookie Jaxson Dart was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Giants beat Eagles 34-17, Has New York found its franchise QB in Jaxson Dart? | The Herd Video

Giants beat Eagles 34-17, Has New York found its franchise QB in Jaxson Dart? | The Herd

The New York Giants shocked the Philadelphia Eagles, beating them 34-17. Colin Cowherd asks what went wrong for the Eagles and whether Jaxson Dart is the Giants’ franchise QB.

The third start of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart's career was undoubtedly his best. The rookie threw for 195 yards in the New York Giants 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

But before Dart could officially celebrate the second victory of his NFL career, the 22-year-old entered the medical tent to be evaluated for a possible concussion. Russell Wilson, who was the Giants' starter for the first three games, briefly entered Thursday night's game.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll became visibly upset once Dart left the game. The team's head physician, Dr. Scott A. Rodeo, then got caught in the crosshairs.

Brian Daboll shouts during a New York Giants game

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll shouts during a game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Oct. 9, 2025. (Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Daboll appeared to scream at Dr. Rodeo during a heated exchange while other medical personnel checked Dart for a head injury. The rookie quarterback missed just two plays before returning to action.

Nevertheless, the NFL decided to take a closer look into the team's application of the concussion protocol, ESPN reported Friday. Daboll later issued an apology for his role in the tense moment with Dr. Rodeo.

Brian Daboll walks off after a game

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants walks the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"If you’ve ever been on an NFL sideline, there’s a lot of emotions," Daboll said after the game. "There’s a lot of emotions. And I certainly am an emotional guy. I apologized directly to our team physician. I just wanted his a-- out there if he was OK. 

"But I wanted the process — like, we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down. I would have burned a timeout if he could have came out there. So, I was asking how long is it gonna take?"

At one point during Dart's time with the medical staff, Daboll entered the tent to presumably check on the young quarterback. Giants President and CEO John Mara said he had a conversation with Daboll about his actions during the game.

Brian Daboll reacts during a game

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

"I spoke to Coach Daboll this morning about approaching the medical tent last night. While I firmly believe, as he has stated, that he was not trying to influence the process in any way, he understands the appearance of going to the tent is inappropriate," Mara said in a statement.

"We have protocols in place as a league to ensure player safety, and we need to allow our medical staff to execute those protocols without interference. We understand the situation is under review by the NFL and the NFLPA, and obviously we will cooperate fully."

Daboll said he respects the medical staff and reiterated his apology.

"So, again, you want your guy out there, not at risk of anything else. But, you know, he came out. ‘I think he’s gonna be good.’ I’m like, ‘Is he gonna be good or not? I’m gonna call a timeout on fourth down and go for this son of a b----.’ You know what I mean? So, I love our doctors. … I apologize. I was in the wrong."

The Giants have won two of their past three games. Meanwhile, the Eagles have dropped two straight.

