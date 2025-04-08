Dodgers World Series champion stays at 'brown house' over Trump visit with teammates

The reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers met with President Donald Trump on Monday, but one key player was noticeably absent.

Hard-throwing reliever Brusdar Graterol, along with some others, missed out on the celebration.

Graterol is on the injured list and has not played this season, so perhaps that was his reasoning. Freddie Freeman, who is also on the injured list, was not spotted at the celebration either.

However, Graterol's post on his Instagram Stories didn't help stop any skepticism.

On Monday afternoon, Graterol posted a photo of himself and his daughter, captioning it, "In my brown house."

Outfielder Mookie Betts decided to go this year after opting out of his trip with the Boston Red Sox in 2019.

"This is not about me; I don’t want anything to be about me. This is about the Dodgers. Because these boys were there for me," Betts said, via the LA Times.

Betts said he regretted not making the trip in 2019, which manager Alex Cora and pitcher David Price also skipped, saying he felt he was a distraction.

Cora recently admitted he skipped out on meeting Trump because he wanted to prioritize his home country of Puerto Rico. When the Red Sox visited the White House in May 2019, Puerto Rico was still recovering from the destruction of Hurricane Maria in 2017, and Cora wasn't satisfied with the federal government's response.

The Dodgers defeated Trump's hometown New York Yankees in five games last year.

Other injured players in attendance included Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Stone, Michael Kopech and Michael Grove.

