Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Yankees

Yankees' Cody Bellinger misses Tigers game possibly due to food poisoning, manager says

Bellinger threw up all night, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger did not start in the team’s game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday due to food poisoning. 

Bellinger, 29, ate some chicken wings last night and threw up all night, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. As of now, Boone said no one else on the team is sick. 

"Hopefully (he’s) feeling a little bit better now, and we’ll see if we can get him going, make him somehow available as the game goes," Boone said via the New York Post

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cody Bellinger looks on

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger did not start in the team’s game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday due to food poisoning. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

With Bellinger out of the lineup on Tuesday, he has missed three of the last five games. The outfielder missed two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates due a stiff back.

He returned to the lineup on Sunday and played in the Yankees' 6-2 loss to the Tigers on Monday. 

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs this offseason to help replace Juan Soto, after Soto departed in free agency for the New York Mets. 

ASTROS' SPENCER ARRIGHETTI BREAKS THUMB IN FREAK BATTING PRACTICE ACCIDENT

Cody Bellinger reacts

With Bellinger out of the lineup on Tuesday, he has missed three of the last five games. (David Reginek-Imagn Images)

In eight games this season, Bellinger has a .233 average with one home run and six RBI while playing in left field, center field, and right field. 

Center fielder Trent Grisham took over Bellinger’s spot in the starting lineup on Tuesday. Grisham is off to a scalding start this season, hitting .423 with three home runs and nine RBI in nine games. 

The Yankees entered Tuesday’s game against the Tigers with a 6-4 record, and they are atop the AL East. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cody Bellinger slides into second bases

In eight games this season, Bellinger has a .233 average with one home run and six RBI while playing in left field, center field, and right field. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Carlos Carrasco was the Yankees' starting pitcher, while 2024 AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal started for the Tigers. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.