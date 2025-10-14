Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez abandons team hotel in Milwaukee due to wife's fear of alleged paranormal activity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez revealed that he and his wife will be switching their living quarters while in Milwaukee to face the Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

It isn’t because their hotel isn’t good enough, but rather, Hernandez’s wife, Jennifer, is not fond of the rumors of paranormal activity connected to it.

The Pfister Hotel is historic in Milwaukee, and that’s where the Dodgers have been staying for the start of this series. However, Hernandez said before Game 2 on Wednesday night that he and his wife are switching where they stay due to rumors that the Pfister Hotel is haunted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This isn’t uncommon, as Mookie Betts continues to book Airbnb’s during series in Milwaukee because of the haunting stories about the hotel.

Hernandez said that his wife heard some stories about alleged issues while staying at the Pfister from other Dodgers’ significant others. The player himself doesn’t care for the stories, though.

DODGERS ADVANCE TO NLCS AFTER EPIC GAME 4 THRILLER AGAINST PHILLIES

"I don’t believe in ghosts," he said, via The New York Post. "I have stayed in there before. I’ve never seen anything or heard anything.

"But my wife is on this trip, and she said she doesn’t want to stay there. So we have to find another hotel. But I’ve been hearing from other players and other wives that it’s something happening in these couple of nights."

As for what Hernandez has heard from teammates, he said that "some of the rooms, the lights goes off and on. And the doors, there are noises, footsteps, things like that, I don’t know."

No matter the stories, Hernandez is focused on helping his team repeat as World Series champions, and he helped the cause early in Wednesday’s game. Hernandez belted a home run as part of a two-run top of the second inning that gave the Dodgers the lead after the Brewers jumped ahead with a Jackson Chourio solo homer in their first trip to the plate.

The Dodgers were able to stave off the Brewers’ ninth-inning rally in Game 1 on Monday night, as Blake Treinen got Brice Turange to strike out to end the game with bases loaded for Milwaukee.

If the Dodgers are unable to come away with a two-game lead in the best-of-seven series, there is a chance Hernandez and his wife won’t have to return to Milwaukee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next three games of this series will be played in Los Angeles, giving the Dodgers a good chance to win the National League pennant without having to hit the road until the World Series.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.