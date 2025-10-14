Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez abandons team hotel in Milwaukee due to wife's fear of alleged paranormal activity

Hernandez's teammate, Mookie Betts, isn't staying at the Pfister Hotel for the same reason

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Los Angeles Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez revealed that he and his wife will be switching their living quarters while in Milwaukee to face the Brewers in the National League Championship Series. 

It isn’t because their hotel isn’t good enough, but rather, Hernandez’s wife, Jennifer, is not fond of the rumors of paranormal activity connected to it.

The Pfister Hotel is historic in Milwaukee, and that’s where the Dodgers have been staying for the start of this series. However, Hernandez said before Game 2 on Wednesday night that he and his wife are switching where they stay due to rumors that the Pfister Hotel is haunted. 

Teoscar Hernandez reacts after home run

Teoscar Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on Oct. 14, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (John Fisher/Getty Images)

This isn’t uncommon, as Mookie Betts continues to book Airbnb’s during series in Milwaukee because of the haunting stories about the hotel. 

Hernandez said that his wife heard some stories about alleged issues while staying at the Pfister from other Dodgers’ significant others. The player himself doesn’t care for the stories, though. 

"I don’t believe in ghosts," he said, via The New York Post. "I have stayed in there before. I’ve never seen anything or heard anything.

"But my wife is on this trip, and she said she doesn’t want to stay there. So we have to find another hotel. But I’ve been hearing from other players and other wives that it’s something happening in these couple of nights."

As for what Hernandez has heard from teammates, he said that "some of the rooms, the lights goes off and on. And the doors, there are noises, footsteps, things like that, I don’t know."

Teoscar Hernandez and Williams Contreras at home plate

William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers forces out at Teoscar Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers at home plate during the fourth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on Oct. 13, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

No matter the stories, Hernandez is focused on helping his team repeat as World Series champions, and he helped the cause early in Wednesday’s game. Hernandez belted a home run as part of a two-run top of the second inning that gave the Dodgers the lead after the Brewers jumped ahead with a Jackson Chourio solo homer in their first trip to the plate. 

The Dodgers were able to stave off the Brewers’ ninth-inning rally in Game 1 on Monday night, as Blake Treinen got Brice Turange to strike out to end the game with bases loaded for Milwaukee. 

If the Dodgers are unable to come away with a two-game lead in the best-of-seven series, there is a chance Hernandez and his wife won’t have to return to Milwaukee. 

Teoscar Hernandez celebrates home run

Teoscar Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on Oct. 14, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

The next three games of this series will be played in Los Angeles, giving the Dodgers a good chance to win the National League pennant without having to hit the road until the World Series. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

