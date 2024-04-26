Dodgers star pitcher avoids serious injury after miraculously catching 105-mph frozen rope

Add cat-like, and potentially life-saving, reflexes to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s resume.

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed the 25-year-old Japanese right hander for $325 million in the offseason, the most money ever given to a pitcher despite not throwing a pitch in the major leagues, over a dozen years.

His 1.16 ERA in Japan last season justifies that deal, but he proved to the world on Thursday he isn’t just a pitcher, he’s quite the athlete, as well.

In the bottom of the fifth against the Washington Nationals, he grooved a hanging change up right over the middle of the plate.

Eddie Rosario, obviously, liked what he saw, and lined it right back to where it came from, putting up an exit velocity of 104.8 miles per hour.

But in less than the time of the blink of an eye, Yamamoto got his glove in front of his face just in time, recording a miraculous out while also avoiding a serious situation.

Even Yamamoto couldn’t believe he had made the play, and his face sure looked like he was pretty spooked.

But it didn’t shake him up too much. He struck out the next two batters and recorded the win after six scoreless innings where he struck out seven, walked one and allowed four hits.

Last year, Anthony Misiewicz took a 100-mph liner off the head that left him bloodied. He was carted off the field and hospitalized.

It’s been an up-and-down start for Yamamoto, who allowed five earned runs in just one inning in his MLB debut. He then posted back-to-back scoreless outings of 5.0 innings each before allowing three earned in each of his next two. Add it all up, and it’s a 3.58 ERA (11 earned runs in 28.0 innings).

