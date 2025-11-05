Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia misses World Series championship parade due to 'deeply personal family matter'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling seven-game World Series that went to extra innings multiple times.

Two days after the Dodgers' 5-4 Game 7 win made it back-to-back titles, the team celebrated with a championship parade in Los Angeles, but one player was noticeably absent.

Relief pitcher Alex Vesia stepped away from the team shortly before the World Series started and did not return to pitch in any of the games.

The Dodgers recently revealed that Vesia and his wife, Kayla, were facing a "deeply personal matter" that would require him to spend an undisclosed amount of time away from the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The entire Dodgers organization is sending out thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date," the team said in a statement Oct. 23.

DODGERS' WORLD SERIES HERO WILL SMITH DESCRIBES TEAM'S MINDSET DURING DRAMATIC VICTORY OVER BLUE JAYS

In April, the couple shared news of Kayla’s pregnancy and confirmed they were expecting a baby girl. In the months since, they’ve posted several photos on social media documenting the pregnancy.

Oct. 18 marked the most recent post from the 29-year-old MLB player or his wife. Both shared photos celebrating the buildup to the World Series.

Vesia’s teammate, Will Klein, mentioned Alex and Kayla after the Dodgers clinched back-to-back World Series titles.

"We’ve all messaged him," Klein said, referring to teammates reaching out to Vesia. "We just want him to know that he’s in our hearts, and we did this all for him.

"He’s such a big part of why we’re here in the first place, and, so, just to be able to get this for them — there are harder places to be than on a World Series mound," Klein added. "And, so, what they’re going through isn’t great."

Klein also noted that the Blue Jays paid tribute to Vesia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s bigger than baseball," he said. "And it was really just great to be a part of it for him."

Vesia appeared in 68 regular season games and seven postseason games this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.