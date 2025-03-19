Dodgers' Max Muncy looks stunned as ex-NFL quarterback Rodney Peete snags foul ball from the stands

You never know what you are going to see when you watch a ballgame.

During the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday, ex-NFL quarterback Rodney Peete found himself in the middle of the action.

Cubs’ outfielder Ian Happ was batting during the sixth inning, and the Dodgers were up 6-3 at the time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Happ hit a high pop-up that drifted from foul territory into the stands. Dodgers’ third baseman Max Muncy reached over the netting to try and get the out.

However, Peete, who happened to be sitting in the stands, reached out with his glove and snared the ball. Muncy held his glove up and checked it before realizing he didn’t have the ball and shook his head in frustration.

After Peete caught the foul ball, he pulled his glove hand behind his back and casually looked at Muncy.

"Muncy had no chance!" Peete posted to X with a crying laughing emoji.

DODGERS COMPLETE TOKYO SERIES SWEEP WITH WIN OVER CUBS BEHIND KIKE HERNANDEZ'S BIG DAY

In a separate post on X, Peete said he was in Japan because he is a Dodgers fan and his son is a clubhouse attendant for the Dodgers.

The 15-year NFL veteran said that because the netting is not high down the foul lines, gloves and helmets are provided for fans.

Peete gave Happ an extra life with his catch in the stands, but Happ ended up striking out anyway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peete was a two-sport star at USC as a quarterback and an infielder. Peete was selected in the MLB draft four times (1984, 1988, 1989, 1990) but chose football.

Peete, 59, played for six teams in the NFL over his 15-year career: the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, then-Washington Redskins and then-Oakland Raiders.

The Dodgers and Cubs played two games in Japan in the Tokyo Series to kick off the 2025 MLB season. The Dodgers won both games to begin their World Series title defense.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.