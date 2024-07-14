Dodgers' Dustin May out for season after suffering brutal esophagus injury

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May’s 2024 season ended over the weekend after he had esophagus surgery, the team said Sunday.

May needed the operation to repair a tear in his esophagus, the team said, adding that he experienced discomfort after a dinner earlier in the week.

The righty sought attention the day after the dinner for pain in his throat and stomach, ESPN reported. He was reportedly diagnosed with a tear in his throat. He will likely be sidelined from anything physical for the next two months, ESPN added.

May was set to have a rehab assignment as he recovered from a second-elbow surgery he had nearly a year ago. He had not appeared in a Dodgers game yet this season.

Injuries have kept May on the sidelines for the last two seasons. He’s made 20 appearances over the last three seasons. He’s recorded 98 strikeouts in 101 innings during those games.

He made his Major League debut in 2019 and was expected to become among the faces to lead the Dodgers’ rotation into a new era as he recorded a 2.57 ERA in 12 games during the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season.

He needed Tommy John surgery in 2021, which kept him out for most of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He then suffered a flexor tendon injury, which cost him most of the 2023 season.

The Dodgers’ pitching rotation has been decimated with injuries all season long.

Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Walker Buhler are all on the mend. Shohei Ohtani won’t be able to pitch until 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.