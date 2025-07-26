Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf shares bizarre rule Aaron Rodgers imposed for Steelers training camp: 'Toilet is super loud'

Rodgers asked Metcalf to refrain from always flushing 'super loud' toilet

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Will the Steelers make the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers? | First Things First Video

Will the Steelers make the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers? | First Things First

Cam Heyward said Aaron Rodgers has ‘bought in’ with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss whether the Steelers will make the playoffs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers is apparently a big fan of uninterrupted sleep, and that has prompted an odd rule for his roommate, DK Metcalf. 

The two are sharing a dorm separated by a shared bathroom at Saint Vincent College for Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, which began earlier this week. And while the pairing is a way for the two to build a connection off the field, it comes with stipulations. 

D.K. Metcalf arrives training camp

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf arrives at St. Vincent College for training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Wednesday, July 23, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"The toilet is super loud," Metcalf told Yahoo Sports Thursday. "So [Rodgers] was like, ‘Yeah, at night, if we got to p---, just don’t flush the toilet.’ I was like, ‘All right, bet.’"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEW.COM

Metcalf told the outlet that, on Wednesday night, he sent Rodgers a text saying, "You asleep yet?" after feeling the urge. Rodgers responded that he was still awake. So, Metcalf flushed away.

"All right, bet," he recalled of his text, "I’m about to flush the toilet."

Despite the bathroom rules, Rodgers appears to be enjoying dorm life. 

Aaron Rodgers and D.K. Metcalf at training camp

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) smile during practice in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, July 24, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

AARON RODGERS SHRUGS OFF OPENING STEELERS TRAINING CAMP WITH A PICK: 'I'M GONNA THROW SOME TOUCHDOWNS, TOO'

"I’m on the first floor here, which is a good start," he said, speaking to reporters after practice Thursday. "I got DK as my suitemate, so we’re sharing a toilet and a shower. But I love this idea, this opportunity to be out here and to stay here and connect with the guys." 

The four-time league MVP said he was relieved to get paired with Metcalf, adding he "was secretly kind of hoping it wasn’t a big lineman or something, maybe somebody that cared about their hygiene a little bit." 

Rodgers opened training camp this week with an interception on his first pass, but the veteran NFL player remained optimistic about the team’s chances this season. 

Aaron Rodgers training camp

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) watches as quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs a drill during practice in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, July 24, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s going to be picks, for sure. I’m going to try to fit certain things in. You gotta deal with some sweat on the ball from time to time. So, it’s going to be a good challenge for me throwing in this heat every single day. I look forward to it, but I'm gonna throw some picks. But I'm  gonna throw some touchdowns, too." 

Rodgers added that there are around 10 to 12 teams that have a "legitimate" chance at winning the Super Bowl, and he believes — at least "on paper" — that the Steelers are one of them.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.