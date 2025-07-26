DK Metcalf shares bizarre rule Aaron Rodgers imposed for Steelers training camp: 'Toilet is super loud'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers is apparently a big fan of uninterrupted sleep, and that has prompted an odd rule for his roommate, DK Metcalf.

The two are sharing a dorm separated by a shared bathroom at Saint Vincent College for Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, which began earlier this week. And while the pairing is a way for the two to build a connection off the field, it comes with stipulations.

"The toilet is super loud," Metcalf told Yahoo Sports Thursday. "So [Rodgers] was like, ‘Yeah, at night, if we got to p---, just don’t flush the toilet.’ I was like, ‘All right, bet.’"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEW.COM

Metcalf told the outlet that, on Wednesday night, he sent Rodgers a text saying, "You asleep yet?" after feeling the urge. Rodgers responded that he was still awake. So, Metcalf flushed away.

"All right, bet," he recalled of his text, "I’m about to flush the toilet."

Despite the bathroom rules, Rodgers appears to be enjoying dorm life.

AARON RODGERS SHRUGS OFF OPENING STEELERS TRAINING CAMP WITH A PICK: 'I'M GONNA THROW SOME TOUCHDOWNS, TOO'

"I’m on the first floor here, which is a good start," he said, speaking to reporters after practice Thursday. "I got DK as my suitemate, so we’re sharing a toilet and a shower. But I love this idea, this opportunity to be out here and to stay here and connect with the guys."

The four-time league MVP said he was relieved to get paired with Metcalf, adding he "was secretly kind of hoping it wasn’t a big lineman or something, maybe somebody that cared about their hygiene a little bit."

Rodgers opened training camp this week with an interception on his first pass, but the veteran NFL player remained optimistic about the team’s chances this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s going to be picks, for sure. I’m going to try to fit certain things in. You gotta deal with some sweat on the ball from time to time. So, it’s going to be a good challenge for me throwing in this heat every single day. I look forward to it, but I'm gonna throw some picks. But I'm gonna throw some touchdowns, too."

Rodgers added that there are around 10 to 12 teams that have a "legitimate" chance at winning the Super Bowl, and he believes — at least "on paper" — that the Steelers are one of them.