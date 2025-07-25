Aaron Rodgers shrugs off opening Steelers training camp with a pick: 'I'm gonna throw some touchdowns, too'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers kicked off his tenure in Pittsburgh with an interception on his first pass in the Steelers’ first team period on Thursday. But the veteran NFL quarterback isn’t viewing it as a bad omen.

"It’s good to get that out the way," Rodgers told reporters with a smile during the team’s post-practice media availability.

"Anybody that’s watched me practice over the years – you know, you like to try certain throws at certain times – anybody that’s watched me in the games knows I’ve been pretty stellar taking care of the football over the years."

Rodgers, 41, signed with the Steelers last month after a disappointing two-year stint with the New York Jets. Injury hampered the four-time league MVPs hopes of bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to New York, and his second season didn’t fare any better.

But one bad pass won’t make or break the season, Rodgers said Thursday – admitting that pick certainly won’t be the only one fans see this season.

"There’s going to be picks, for sure. I’m going to try to fit certain things in – you gotta deal with some sweat on the ball from time to time. So, it’s going to be a good challenge for me throwing in this heat every single day. I look forward to it, but I'm gonna throw some picks, but I'm gonna throw some touchdowns, too."

STEELERS' AARON RODGERS SAYS HE'S 'PRETTY SURE' THIS SEASON WILL BE HIS FINAL ONE

Rodgers was every bit confident in his ability to turn the Jets organization around after he joined the team in 2023. He has seemingly maintained that optimism in Pittsburgh despite how things ended in New York.

"I think that there's really only six to eight that really have a legitimate chance [at winning the Super Bowl]," Rodgers said. "Sometimes, it's 10 to 12, and there's teams that surprise you, but I would say on paper, we're probably one of those 10 to 12."

Rodgers threw for 3,987 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.